Patrick County High School softball coach Ryan Pendleton has been coaching for 27 years, and begin his fourth season as the Cougars varsity coach this spring.

Pendleton was asked by email to talk about his squad this spring. Here’s what he had to say.

Martinsville Bulletin: How many seniors do you have and what are their names?

Pendleton: Five seniors: Samantha Harris, Madison Greer, Alexis Knight, Kursten Hylton and Emma Nickelston.

How has the preseason gone? What have you seen out of the team so far?

Really excited we have 12 really good players and are ahead of schedule because of a good off-season.

What do you think will be your team’s strength this season?

I think our defense and pitching will be very strong, and we have the most speed we have had in a long time.

What has been the biggest focus in practices?

We have really worked on baserunning and situational hitting.

Do you have any players to watch you’d like to mention?

We have 3 returning starters, Samantha Harris, Lauren Fulcher and McKenzie Holt, who have been on the Varsity for three years who bring strong leadership.

Are there any players or aspects of the team on the field you’re excited about?

This is a very close knit group who have each others back and pull for each other I think it will be a great season.

Anything else you’d like to add?

We have a great coaching staff at every level and many girls have been working hard since last summer, which makes for a successful program.

Patrick County High School Softball Roster

Head Coach: Ryan Pendleton (Fourth season)

Lauren Fulcher (JR)

Madison Greer (SR)

Kyleigh Gusler (JR)

Samantha Harris (SR)

Lilly Hazelwood (SO)

Mckenzie Holt (JR)

Kursten Hylton (SR)

Alexis Knight (SR)

Journey Moore (FR)

Emma Nickelston (SR)

Dalyce Pike (JR)

Maria Turner (JR)

Patrick County High School spring sports schedules Schedules for Patrick County High School springs sports teams.