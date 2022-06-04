3 for 3: Martinsville's Jahmal Jones wins three outdoor track state titles

Martinsville High School junior Jahmal Jones came into Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 Outdoor Track and Field state championship seeded first in the 100 and 200 meter dash.

But even he knows numbers and previous times mean nothing on the track.

“You don’t get the same times every time,” Jones said. “You’ve got to go hard every time.”

Jones backed up his high seed with a stellar run on the track Saturday at James Madison University. He won the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.94, and the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.49, part of a three state title day for the Bulldog.

Jones bested Brunswick High School’s Leonie Bentley by 0.13 seconds in the 100, and was 0.09 seconds faster than Bentley, who finished second, in the 200.

“It feels good to walk out like that,” Jones said. “All that practice paid off.”

Jones was also part of the Martinsville boys 4x100 meter relay team that also came home with a state title after running 43.56 as a team to best second place Brunwick High School by 0.08 seconds.

He was joined on the relay by JaMere Eggleston-Smith, Rayshaun Dickerson, and Ronnie Jackson. Jones ran the final leg of the race.

“The relay, we wanted that,” Jones said. “We’ve been practicing that since the beginning. We’ve been preaching we just take it one race at a time though. Nothing serious.”

In the long jump, Jones came away with a ninth place finish after jumping 19-feet, 7-inches in his first jump of the finals. He scratched on his second and third attempts.

Even though he came into states as the region champion in all of the 100, 200, and 4x100, Jones said he still wasn’t expecting to get a victory in all three, especially coming in milking leg injury.

“My leg is messed up. I didn’t think I was going to do what I did, but I worked hard for it so it came out,” he said.

“I can’t even believe it right now. It’s just flying through. It isn’t going to feel real until I see the rings.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

