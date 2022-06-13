7v7 football league returns to SRSC Tuesday

For the tenth summer, the 7v7 football passing league returns to Smith River Sports Complex on Tuesday, with nine high school teams scheduled to play in Week 1.

Bassett, Magna Vista, and Patrick County will be joined by other teams from southern and central Virginia and North Carolina.

Games are played as one-hand touch with a 25 second play clock and four second pass rule per play. The offense has four down to get a first down with the 20-yard mark as the first down. There are no runs or double passes.

Each game last 25 minutes.

Admission for fans to watch games is free and concessions will be available.

This is the first of four scheduled weeks for the league. Games will also be played on June 21 and 28 and July 12.

Full Week 1 schedule is listed below:

7v7 Summer Football Passing League

Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex

6 p.m.

- Bassett vs. Chatham - Field 4A

- Patrick Co. vs. Gretna - Field 4B

- Dan River vs. Hidden Valley - Field 5A

- Rockingham Co. vs. Tunstall - Field 5B

6:30 p.m.

- Magna Vista vs. Dan River - Field 4A

- Hidden Valley vs. Tunstall - Field 4B

- Patrick Co. vs. Chatham - Field 5A

- Rockingham Co. vs. Gretna - Field 5B

7 p.m.

- Bassett vs. Dan River - Field 4A

- Magna Vista vs. Hidden Valley - Field 4B

- Gretna vs. Chatham - Field 5A

- Rockingham Co. vs. Patrick Co. - Field 5B

7:30 p.m.

- Bassett vs. Hidden Valley - Field 4A

- Magna Vista vs. Rockingham Co. - Field 4B

- Dan River vs. Chatham - Field 5A

- Tunstall vs. Gretna - Field 5B

8 p.m.

- Tunstall vs. Patrick Co. - Field 4A

- Magna Vista vs. Bassett - Field 4B