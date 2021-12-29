A look at former Bassett High School athletes competing at the next level

(Editor’s note: This list is part of a series of stories the Martinsville Bulletin is running this week looking at athletes from all five local high school still competing at the college or professional level. This list is not exhaustive.)

Bassett High School athletes—where are they now?

Jake Arnold – Patrick & Henry Community College cross countryA sophomore this season. In the Region X championship men’s Division III 8,000 meter run, Arnold finished sixth, running a time of 37:02.26.

Jessica Beam – Averett University women’s volleyballA junior outside hitter/right side, Beam played in 61 sets over 23 matches this fall, tallying 101 kills for a 1.66 average and a .172 hitting percentage. She recorded 20 blocks and 14 digs.

Will Belongia – University of Charleston footballWas a freshman on the team this fall.

Madeline Bishop – Emory & Henry women’s cross country & trackA sophomore, Bishop finished 18th in the 800 meters at the ODAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a personal-best time of 2:43.84. She also had three top-10 finishes in the 800 over the course of the year including a runner-up spot at the EMU Invitational (Apr. 2). She finished 36th with a time of 26:11.6 in the women’s 6K at the Roanoke College Invitational Cross Country meet in October, the Wasps final race of the season.

Cam Blankenship – Guilford College women’s volleyballA junior outside hitter, Blankenship finished the season with a team-best 50 kills, while adding 37 digs and four blocks.

Von Brim – Emory & Henry men’s track & field Is a freshman with the Wasps this season.

Hunter Cassady – Virginia Tech swimmingA junior, Cassady finished fourth in the 200 free and sixth in both the 100 and 50 free at the Virginia Tech Invitational last season. Has a season best time of 21.39 in the 50 free this winter.

Dylan Cassell – Eastern Mennonite baseballWas a sophomore infielder last season.

Greyson Crouch – Ferrum College men’s cross countryAs a freshman this fall, Crouch finished 90th at ODAC XC championship.

Daniel DeVivo – Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccerWas a freshman this season.

Cameron Easley – Patrick & Henry Community College cross countryEasley ran 39:47.54 to finish 13th in the Region X championship this fall as a freshman.

Christian Easley – University of Maryland Baltimore County baseballA junior transfer from P&HCC, Easley played in every game during his first season with the Retrievers. He had 37 hits with three doubles, two triples, and seven home runs, and hit .268 with 26 RBI, 33 runs scored, and a team-best 23 stolen bases.

Drew Fisher – Patrick & Henry Community College baseballWill be a freshman right-handed pitcher for the Patriots this spring.

Lacey Flanagan – Ferrum College soccerA sophomore, Flanagan appeared in five games this season.

TreJon Fuller—Patrick & Henry Community College men’s basketballA freshman forward, Fuller has appeared in six games this season.

Atzel Garcia – Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccerA freshman this season, Garcia appeared in three games this fall and had one assist.

Geovanni Garcia – Ferrum College men’s soccerA senior forward, Garcia made 8 appearances and one start this fall.

Roy Garcia – Ferrum College men’s track and fieldWill be a freshman for the Panthers when they open the season in January.

Jacob Glass – Ferrum College men’s tennisA senior, Glass went 1-0 in singles and 1-0 in doubles this fall

Darius Hairston – Emory & Henry footballHairston was a freshman with the Wasps this fall.

Shane Hiatt—Patrick & Henry Community College wrestlingHiatt is a freshman with the Patriots this winter.

Devontae Jordan – Emory & Henry footballA senior, Jordan had 25 rushing TDs and rushed for 1853 yards. He added seven catches, one receiving TD, and 128 receiving yards. Jordan led the NCAA, regardless of division, in rushing yards per game (185.3), and won the Lanier Award as Virginia’s best player from outside Division I.

Connor Kinkema – Roanoke College swimming and track & fieldA senior, Kinkema helped the Maroons to their first ever Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship last season as a junior, where he was named the Outstanding Men’s Athlete of the Year and 2021 ODAC Men’s Swimmer of the Meet. Kinkema had a significant contribution on the ODAC winning team that won the conference championship by 209 points. During the ODAC Championships, he broke three conference and school records in the 400 Individual Medley, 100, and 200 Breaststroke. After the season, Kinkema was named 1st team and Men’s Swimmer of the Year by the Virginia Sports Information Directors. Earlier this month, Kinkema was named a 2021 All American by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches of America in the breaststroke.

Logan Kinkema – Roanoke College cross country and trackKinkema is a sophomore with the Maroons this fall.

Abbie Laine – University of Lynchburg track & fieldLaine is a sophomore this season.

Jamie Lynskey – Averett University cheerleadingLynskey is a freshman flyer for Averett this season.

Adam Martin—Patrick & Henry Community College golfMartin is a freshman with this Patriots this season.

Yani Montesinos – Averett University women’s soccerA graduate student transfer from P&HCC, Montesinos appeared in two games, making one start, on defense last season.

Carly Nelson – Ferrum College softballA junior infielder, Nelson appeared in 15 games, hitting .227 last spring.

Erin Nelson – Ferrum College softballA sophomore pitcher and outfielder, Nelson started 15 games, appearing in 23, last season. She went 4-8 on the mound throwing 88 innings with a 4.30 ERA. She threw three complete games for the Panthers last spring.

Skyler Prillaman—High Point University women’s soccerStarted 17 of 20 games for the Panthers this fall as a redshirt junior, scoring seven goals with four assists. Scored the game-winning goal in the Big South Championship game on the way to being named Big South Championship Tournament MVP and to the All-Tournament team. Prillaman was also named All-Big South First Team and to the Big South All-Academic Team.

Kailynn Parks – Davis & Elkins softballA junior, last season as a sophomore Parks was named MEC Academic All-Conference. She played and started in all 32 games while batting second in the lineup. She hit .330 with four doubles and 12 RBIs, and was the toughest player in the MEC to strike out, ranking 26th nationally, walking 12 times and striking out in just three plate appearances. Parks hit .421 (16-38) with runners in scoring position

Nate Perry – Houston Astros minor leaguerPerry played for the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers last season, hitting .220 with 5 home runs and 30 RBIs.

Chase Robertson – Patrick & Henry Community College cross countryAs a freshman this fall, Robertson ran 47:04.19 to finish 16th in the Region X championship.

Megan Scott – Ferrum College women’s tennisIs a freshman with the Panthers this season.

Jenifer Silva – Averett University women’s soccerA graduate student, Silva appeared in 13 games making one start last season.

Jordan Smith – Emory & Henry College baseballSmith graduated in May 2021, and was named to the 2020-21 ODAC All-Academic Team. He appeared in 10 games his senior year, posting 2-1 record with a team-leading 3.54 ERA. He struck out 13 in 20.1 innings of work.

Jacob Sowers – UVA-Wise golf Sowers finished seventh after shooting a 79 in both rounds of the Emory and Henry Invitational, the team’s final match of the fall.

Kendall Varner – Emory & Henry softballAs a fifth year senior last spring, Varner was named to the 2020-21 VaSID Academic All-State Team. She started all 38 games her senior year at first base, batting .287 with a .430 on-base percentage and a .660 slugging average. She scored a team-high 36 runs on 27 hits with 11 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 RBI, and drew a team-best 19 walks and six hit-by-pitches. Varner drove in three as she hit a home run, walked twice and scored two runs against Cedar Crest (May 23) in the NCAA Division III Tournament.