A look at former Carlisle School athletes competing at the next level

(Editor’s note: This list is part of a series of stories the Martinsville Bulletin is running this week looking at athletes from all five local high school still competing at the college or professional level. This list is not exhaustive.)

Carlisle School athletes—where are they now?

Trey Carter – Liberty University baseball

A sophomore right-handed pitcher and outfielder, Carter made 6 appearances in relief last spring with a 3.00 ERA.

Addison Clark—VMI baseball

Clark will be a freshman for VMI this spring.

Will Clark – Emory & Henry baseball

A sophomore, right handed pitcher, Clark appeared in eight games, starting three, last spring as a freshman, posting a 3.80 ERA over 23.2 innings pitched. He struck out 11 batters for a 4.18 K/9 ratio. He earned the win in his first collegiate start against Maryville (Tenn.) on April 6, as he scattered one run on three hits with two strikeouts over six innings.

Nick Duncan – Patrick & Henry Community College baseball

A COVID-freshman, Duncan is a right-handed pitcher with the Patriots.

Isaiah Eggleston – St. Mary’s Maryland men’s

basketball

A freshman this winter, Eggleston is averaging 4.8 points and two rebounds in eight games this season.

Jayson Fain – Jefferson

University men’s basketball

A freshman, Fain has appeared in two games this season.

BJ Fitzgerald – Virginia State University men’s

basketball

A junior, Fitzgerald is averaging 16.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.

Nick Foley – University of Lynchburg men’s soccer

A graduate student, as a defender, Foley was named 2021 Second-Team All-ODAC, 2021 ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete, and 2021 ODAC All-Tournament Team this fall. He started all 16 games, scored four goals and had two assists.

Alyson Gammons – Salem College women’s soccer

A first year player, Gammons played in all 18 matches for Salem, making 17 starts. She finished third on the team in goals (4) and points (8). She had one game-winning goal for Salem this fall and opened her career with a pair of goals (four points) on three shots in a 9-0 win over Warren Wilson on September 1.

Bryce Hall – Ferrum College men’s basketball

A junior, Hall has started five games this season, and made eight appearances. He’s averaging 23.4 minutes and 4.9 points per game.

Daisy Harris – Ferrum College women’s soccer

A sophomore, Harris has appeared in seven games this season.

Aleigha Hodges – University of Charleston women’s golf

A senior this fall, Hodges shot 265 over 3-days in the Mountain East Conference Championship.

Ryan Holliday – St. Mary’s Maryland men’s basketball

A freshman, Holliday is averaging two points per game in three appearances this season.

Garret Kangas – Campbell University baseball

Kangas will be a freshman right-handed pitcher this season.

Cali Martin – Randolph College volleyball

A first year player, Martin played in 39 sets and 15 matches this fall, registering 45 kills and 25 digs.

Tyrese Morrison – Averett University men’s basketball

Morrison is a sophomore guard this season.

Moses Nuangki – LSU Eunice men’s basketball

A sophomore, Nuangki is averaging 5.3 points per game this season.

Madison Nuckols – Longwood University field hockey

A redshirt senior, Nuckols played in ten games with nine starts last season, totaling a record of 6-4 in goal. She ranked second in the MAC in goal average (1.103) and shutouts (3). She recorded a career-high seven saves against Miami in second career start. She allowed 11 goals in 10 games and 598 minutes while tallying 23 saves.

Tyler Nuckols – Averett University baseball

A junior pitcher, Nuckols appeared in 10 games as a sophomore making four starts with a 1-2 record. He recorded 12 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.

Vitor Otsuka—West Liberty University men’s soccer

A freshman midfielder, Otsuka was named Honorable Mention All-MEC in the spring season. He was the Hilltoppers’ second-leading scorer with three goals and two assists as a true freshman last spring. He started 16 of 17 games this fall, scored three goals and had four assists.

Paolo Rocha—Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer

A sophomore, Rocha started seven of 10 games this season for the Patriots, and led the team with six goals. He was named First Team All-Region X.

Gabriel Santos – Bluefield College men’s soccer

A sophomore center-midfielder, Santos started 14 of 16 games and scored one goal this season.

Gabriel Torres – University of Pikeville men’s soccer

A sophomore, Torres appeared in six games in goal for the Bears, making two starts. He finished the season with 21 saves. He was named to the Mid-South Conference Champions of Character Team and Academic All Mid-South Conference.

Juan Vascones – Mary Baldwin baseball

A freshman outfielder, Vascones played in four games and stole one base last spring.

Landon Wagoner – Randolph College men’s basketball

A sophomore center, Wagoner has started eight of nine games this season, averaging 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 points per game. He scored a career-high 12 points on December 19 against William Peace.

Tyeisha Williams – Mid-Atlantic Christian University women’s basketball

A junior guard, Williams has started eight of nine games this season, averaging 15.4 points per game.