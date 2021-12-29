A look at former Magna Vista High School athletes competing at the next level

(Editor's note: This list is part of a series of stories the Martinsville Bulletin is running this week looking at athletes from all five local high school still competing at the college or professional level. This list is not exhaustive.)

Magna Vista High School athletes - where are they now?

Jerry Becerra - Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer

A freshman, Becerra appeared in five games, including one start this fall for the Patriots.

Brianna Bitz – George Mason University women’s soccer

A freshman, Bitz appeared in five games this fall.

Kayla Cabiness – Ferrum College women’s tennis and women’s basketball

A junior this season, Cabiness has started all nine games this winter, averaging 13.7 points per game. She had a season-high 29 points in a December 1 game against Lynchburg.

Taisha DeShazo – Catawba College women’s basketball

A senior forward, DeShazo is averaging 11.4 points per game, and leads the team with 28 made 3-pointers this season.

Patrick Dodson – Bluefield College golf

A fifth year player, Dodson was the runner-up in the Rams final match of the fall, finishing one stroke behind the medalist after shooting a 2-day 144. In the spring, Dodson was the Rams best finisher in the team's final match of the season at the AAC Spring Championship, shooting a three-round 232 to tie for 15th place.

Nycarius Gravely – Concord University football

Gravely was a freshman offensive lineman this fall.

Dorian Green – Hampden-Sydney football

A sophomore on defense, Green has played in four career games, has three career tackles, including two solo and one assist.

Jordan Hairston – Ferrum College women’s cross country

A junior transfer from P&HCC, Hairston finished 81st at ODAC XC championship this fall.

Michael Hairston – Ferrum College football

Hairston was a freshman fullback with the Panthers this fall.

Rennie Hairston – Patrick & Henry Community College cross country

A freshman, Hairston finished 11th in the men’s Region X championship race, running the 8K in a time of 39:08.01.

Trimon Holland – Ferrum College football

Holland was a sophomore linebacker with the Panthers this fall.

CJ Hughes – UVA-Wise football

A redshirt sophomore, Hughes recorded four tackles in five games this fall.

Hannah Mitchell – Emory & Henry dance

Mitchell is a junior on the Wasps dance team this year.

Delando Morris – Concord University football

A freshman, Morris recorded two tackles in four games this season.

Nick O’Der – Randolph-Macon College baseball

O'Der was a sophomore outfielder this spring.

Ryan Parker – Hampden-Sydney football

Parker was a freshman with the Tigers this fall.

Tmahdae Penn – Ferrum College football

A sophomore receiver, Penn was named ODAC Offensive Player of the Week on October 17. He was named First Team All-ODAC and Second Team All-Region by D3football.com. He made 45 receptions for 905 yards and 10 TDs.

Devin Page – Bridgewater College baseball

A junior right-handed pitcher, Page made four appearances in relief last season.

Nick Page – Bluefield College baseball

Page was a freshman pitcher last season.

Dekavis Preston – University of Charleston football

Preston was a freshman this fall.

Emily Ray - Patrick & Henry Community College volleyball

A sophomore, Ray led the team with 78 kills and 13 service aces, and added 83 digs this fall.

Mallory Ray - Patrick & Henry Community College volleyball

A freshman, Ray had 48 kills, 12 aces, and 53 digs this year.

Cameron Robertson - Patrick & Henry Community College golf

Robertson is a freshman with the Patriots this year.

Roderick Ross – UVA-Wise football

Ross was a redshirt sophomore this year.

Hudson Rowe – Averett University baseball

A sophomore utility player, Rowe appeared in 10 games as a freshman last spring, making three starts.

Zariah Scales – UVA-Wise softball

Scales will be a sophomore this spring.

Abby Shelton – Salem College softball

Shelton will be a junior transfer from P&HCC this spring.

Louis Taylor – Southeast Missouri State University football

Taylor was a sophomore transfer from Liberty University this fall.

DeVonte Tinsley – Rapid City Marshals Indoor Football Team

Tinsley will play for the Marshals for the first time this season. He played for the Wyoming Mustangs indoor football team last winter.

Ja’Liah Wilson – Montreat College women’s basketball

A freshman, Wilson has appeared in 10 games this season. She played in 13 games for the Cavaliers last season, averaging 1.9 points per game after shooting 52.4 percent from the field, and 40.0 percent from 3-point range.