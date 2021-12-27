A look at former Martinsville High School athletes competing at the next level

(Editor's note: This list is part of a series of stories the Martinsville Bulletin is running this week looking at athletes from all five local high school still competing at the college or professional level. This list is not exhaustive.)

Martinsville High School athletes - where are they now?

Wilson Bowles – University of Lynchburg men’s soccer

- A junior transfer from P&HCC, Bowles appeared in three matches this fall, his first season with Lynchburg.

Aaron Dalton – Emory & Henry men’s soccer

- A freshman this fall, Dalton made nine appearances and five starts with E&H.

Nigal Davis - University of Virginia men's track and field

A junior with the Cavaliers this season, Davis was named to the 2021 ACC Academic Honor Roll. He finished the spring outdoor track season finishing second in 100 meter dash at the UVA Opener, and ran a leg of victorious 4×100 relay at UVA Opener. In the indoor track season, he ran on the 4×400 relay team at the ACC Championships that had a season-best time of 3:12.79 which ranks fifth on UVA's all-time performance list.

Tyreniasha Dillard - Patrick & Henry Community College volleyball

Dillard was a freshman with the Patriots this fall.

De’Niya Gravely – Norfolk State women’s track & field

A junior this year, Gravely did not compete last season due to injury.

Trinity Gravely - Patrick & Henry Community College softball

Gravely will be a freshman outfielder with the Patriots this spring.

Jaedyn McKinney - Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer

A COVID-freshman, McKinney appeared in eight games this fall, made one start, scored one goal, and had two assists.

Jermont Meacham – Ferrum College football

Meacham was a freshman linebacker this fall.

Jahiem Niblett – Louisburg College men’s basketball

A freshman, Niblett is averaging 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 13 games this season.