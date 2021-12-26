A look at former Patrick County High School athletes competing at the next level

(Editor’s note: This list is part of a series of stories the Martinsville Bulletin is running this week looking at athletes from all five local high school still competing at the college or professional level. This list is not exhaustive.)

Patrick County High School athletes—where are they now?

Katherine Beckett – Delaware Valley University softball

Beckett will be a freshman pitcher at DVU this season.

Mackenzie Belcher – Patrick & Henry Community College softball

Belcher will be a freshman middle-infielder with the Patriots this spring.

Gracen Edwards—Patrick & Henry Community College volleyball

As a freshman, Edwards led the Patriots with 108 digs this fall.

Jess Edwards – Ferrum College football

Edwards was a sophomore linebacker with the Panthers this fall.

Jordan Haas—Patrick & Henry Community College softball

Haas will be a freshman catcher and outfielder with the Patriots this spring.

Gracelyn Hubbard—Patrick & Henry Community College softball

Hubbard will be a freshman middle-infielder and outfielder with the Patriots this season.

Hanna Hylton – Concord University softball

A graduate student, and transfer from P&HCC, Hylton appeared in nine games with two starts at Concord last season.

Erin Keith – Eastern Mennonite softball

A sophomore infielder, during her freshman season last spring, Keith played in 26 games, hitting for a .281 average while slugging .453. She had five doubles and two home runs while collecting eight RBIs.

Danielle King—Patrick & Henry Community College softball

King will be a freshman infielder with the Patriots this spring.

Kevin Nester – Ferrum College men’s tennis

Nester was a freshman with the Panthers this season.

Julianna Overby—Patrick & Henry Community College volleyball

As a freshman, Overby led the team with 163 assists this fall.

Savannah Robertson—Patrick & Henry Community College volleyball

A sophomore, Robertson recorded a team-high 78 kills and added 93 digs this season.

Trey Robertson—Patrick & Henry Community College wrestling

Robertson is a freshman with the Patriots this winter.

Lincoln Rose—Patrick & Henry Community College golf

Rose is a freshman with the Patriots this season.

McCray Sawyers – Emory & Henry baseball

A sophomore infielder, Sawyers played in one game his freshman year in the infield.

Conner Stanley – Patrick & Henry Community College cross country

As a freshman this fall, Stanley ran 54:02.22 to finish 18th in the Region X championship.

Lillian Terry – Patrick & Henry Community College cross country

A freshman, Terry was named to the Region X All-Region Cross Country team this fall after finishing third in the Region X Division III championship race, running a time of 26:12.43 in the 5K.

Makenzie Watts – Virginia Wesleyan softball

A senior last spring, Watts was named VASID Academic All-State last year, and helped the Marlins win their third National Championship in the last four (complete) seasons. She appeared in 29 games, making five starts with 22 at-bats. She hit .227 with 12 runs scored on five hits and three RBIs. Watts is a two-time president’s list, four-time dean’s list, and two-time ODAC Academic All-Conference honoree.

Darious Williams – King University wrestling

Williams is a freshman at King, and is 1-2 this season.

Madison Wright – Ferrum College women’s tennis

A junior, Wright went 1-2 in singles play this fall, and 2-1 in doubles.