A look at the Piedmont District boys soccer tournament and stats from around the area

A tight race for the Piedmont District boys soccer regular season championship came down to the wire. In the end, it was Magna Vista coming away with a second win this spring over Bassett in both teams’ regular season finales to best the Bengals for the title and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming PD tournament.

With the top spot, the Warriors will get a bye in the first round of the tournament and will begin play on Friday in the semifinals.

“I am very proud of my players and very thankful for their hard work and their accomplishments,” MVHS coach John Athey said in an email. “ Both the J.V. and varsity teams finished atop the Piedmont District standings.”

The Warriors will now have to hold off hard charges by every other team in the district this week in the tournament. If there’s anything the PD boys soccer teams have learned this season, it’s that anyone can beat anyone on any given night.

Bassett finished second in the district regular season standings, going 10-5-2, and 8-2-1 in PD play.

“I think our season has went really well overall,” Bengals coach Houston Stutz said in an email. “It's had its fair share of challenges, as we have been battling injuries all season, but our guys have stepped up each night. They've been tested a lot and I think that's important heading into postseason play. Our guys are tough and we're getting healthy, so I like the direction we're heading."

Martinsville – playing for the first time since 2019 after taking two seasons off amid the coronavirus pandemic – struggled at the start of the season, but came on strong towards the end, finishing the regular season with two wins in their final three games.

“We have had an up and down season, some of which was to be expected,” said Bulldogs coach Patrick Sullivan. “The goal, obviously, was for us to continually get better, better touches, passes, shots, etc., and so far we have done that. This is a different team than when we started.

“All the work we put in during the season prepares us for postseason play. We play teams in the Piedmont several classes above us, and that helps when it comes time for postseason play.”

Here’s a look at this week’s PD boys soccer tournament, and team stat leaders from local schools.

Piedmont District Tournament quarterfinals

Wednesday

No. 7 Patrick County at No. 2 Bassett, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Martinsville vs. No. 3 Tunstall (at SRSC), 8 p.m.

No. 5 G.W.-Danville at No. 4 Halifax County, 7:15 p.m.

Piedmont District Tournament semifinals

Friday at Smith River Sports Complex

G.W./Halifax winner vs. No. 1 Magna Vista, 5:30 p.m.

Bassett/PC winner vs. Martinsville/Tunstall winner, 7:30 p.m.

Piedmont District Tournament championship

Monday at Smith River Sports Complex

Semifinals winners, TBD

No. 1 Magna Vista

(12-4, 10-2)

Team goals – 60

Goals allowed – 12

Team shutouts – 8

Goals leaders

Eduardo Perez-Sandoval 17

Ian Betton 12

Nick Bokman 9

Assists leaders

Nick Bokman 10

Eduardo Perez-Sandoval 8

Ian Betton 4

Javier Lara-Perez 4

Goalie saves leader

Nathaniel Pearson 65

Goalie shutouts leader

Nathaniel Pearson 8

No. 2 Bassett

(10-4-2, 9-2-1)

Team goals – 41

Goals against - 19

Team assists – 33

Team saves – 84

Team shutouts – 7

Goals leaders

Nathan Morrison 7

Casey Ferguson 5

Hector Maya 5

Ethan Zangari 4

Assists leaders

Casey Ferguson 9

Nathan Morrison 5

Riley Evans 4

Hector Maya 4

Samuel Aboytes 4

Goalie saves leaders

Alex Hernandez 81

Goalie shutouts leaders

Alex Hernandez 7

No. 6 Martinsville

(3-12, 3-9)

Team goals – 17

Goals allowed – 46

Goals leaders

Aaron Flores 7

Andy Garcia 4

Hector Murillo 3

Goalie saves leaders

Ludwin Chavez 113

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

