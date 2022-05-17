A look at the Piedmont District girls soccer tournament and stats from around the area

For as dominant as Magna Vista’s girls soccer team played last season, the Warriors have been even more dominant this spring.

Six of the Warriors 11 starters this year had double digits in either goals or assists. Five had double digits in both. Twelve different players scored at least one goal, and 11 had at least one assist.

Seventy percent of Magna Vista’s 130 goals scored this year were from assists. Forty-nine percent of the team’s shots on goal were scored.

For the second straight season, the Warriors went undefeated in Piedmont District play, but this year they one-upped themselves, going through PD regular season play without even allowing a goal. The Warriors defense had 12 shutouts in 16 games.

“It has been a great season,” coach Wes Lewis said in an email. “To win back-to-back undefeated district championships after 16 years showed the dedication and pride the Lady Warriors have had. To not give up a goal in the district speaks to the defense’s leadership and organization. To score 130 goals so far is incredible, and my favorite stat is that 70 percent of our goals have been assisted. That shows a true team mentality.

“I couldn't be more proud of the ladies, and it's time for the next challenges - the district tournament and the regional tournament."

The Warriors (15-1) now turn their attention to the postseason, which begins this week with the Piedmont District Tournament. With a first round bye thanks to the No. 1 seed, Magna Vista will begin play in the tournament semifinals on Friday on their home field of Smith River Sports Complex.

Here’s a look at this week’s PD girl soccer tournament, and team stat leaders from local schools.

Piedmont District Tournament quarterfinals

Wednesday

- No. 5 Patrick County at No. 4 Bassett, 5:30 p.m.

- No. 7 G.W.-Danville at No. 2 Halifax County, 5:30 p.m.

- No. 3 Tunstall vs. No. 6 Martinsville (at Smith River Sports Complex), 6 p.m.

Piedmont District Tournament semifinals

Friday at Smith River Sports Complex

- PC/Bassett winner vs. No. 1 Magna Vista, TBD

- Halifax/GW winner vs. Tunstall/Martinsville winner, TBD

Piedmont District Tournament championship

Monday at Smith River Sports Complex

- semifinals winners, TBD

No. 1 Magna Vista

(15-1, 12-0)

Team goals – 130

Team Assists – 92

Goals allowed – 7

Team shutouts – 12

Goals leaders

Morgan Smith 43

Ava Walker 21

Shanyah Spencer 16

Baylie Coleman 16

Alondra Vera 12

Camille Underwood 10

Assists leaders

Ava Walker 21

Morgan Smith 19

Camille Underwood 14

Alondra Vera 11

Baylie Coleman 11

Goalie Saves leaders

Xitlalli Mena 18

No. 4 Bassett

(5-9-1, 5-5-1)

Team goals – 30

Team assists – 8

Team saves – 55

Goals allowed – 44

Team shutouts – 5

Goals leaders

Alanis Osgood 16

Madison Barker 5

Assists leaders

Madison Barker 5

Callie Ferguson 2

Goalie saves leaders

Ruth Diaz-Alvarez 32

Lani Craig 23

No. 5 Patrick County

(3-12, 3-9)

Team goals – 20

Team assists – 4

Goals allowed – 61

Goals leaders

Sadie Vernon 8

Chloie Wright 3

Assists leaders

Sadie Vernon 2

Goalie saves leaders

Juliana Huerta 125

Cecilia Leon-Cisneros 96

