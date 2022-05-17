A look at the Piedmont District girls soccer tournament and stats from around the area

For as dominant as Magna Vista’s girls soccer team played last season, the Warriors have been even more dominant this spring.
Six of the Warriors 11 starters this year had double digits in either goals or assists. Five had double digits in both. Twelve different players scored at least one goal, and 11 had at least one assist.
Seventy percent of Magna Vista’s 130 goals scored this year were from assists. Forty-nine percent of the team’s shots on goal were scored.
For the second straight season, the Warriors went undefeated in Piedmont District play, but this year they one-upped themselves, going through PD regular season play without even allowing a goal. The Warriors defense had 12 shutouts in 16 games.
“It has been a great season,” coach Wes Lewis said in an email. “To win back-to-back undefeated district championships after 16 years showed the dedication and pride the Lady Warriors have had. To not give up a goal in the district speaks to the defense’s leadership and organization. To score 130 goals so far is incredible, and my favorite stat is that 70 percent of our goals have been assisted. That shows a true team mentality.
“I couldn't be more proud of the ladies, and it's time for the next challenges - the district tournament and the regional tournament."
The Warriors (15-1) now turn their attention to the postseason, which begins this week with the Piedmont District Tournament. With a first round bye thanks to the No. 1 seed, Magna Vista will begin play in the tournament semifinals on Friday on their home field of Smith River Sports Complex.
Here’s a look at this week’s PD girl soccer tournament, and team stat leaders from local schools.
Piedmont District Tournament quarterfinals
Wednesday
- No. 5 Patrick County at No. 4 Bassett, 5:30 p.m.
- No. 7 G.W.-Danville at No. 2 Halifax County, 5:30 p.m.
- No. 3 Tunstall vs. No. 6 Martinsville (at Smith River Sports Complex), 6 p.m.
Piedmont District Tournament semifinals
Friday at Smith River Sports Complex
- PC/Bassett winner vs. No. 1 Magna Vista, TBD
- Halifax/GW winner vs. Tunstall/Martinsville winner, TBD
Piedmont District Tournament championship
Monday at Smith River Sports Complex
- semifinals winners, TBD
No. 1 Magna Vista
(15-1, 12-0)
Team goals – 130
Team Assists – 92
Goals allowed – 7
Team shutouts – 12
Goals leaders
Morgan Smith 43
Ava Walker 21
Shanyah Spencer 16
Baylie Coleman 16
Alondra Vera 12
Camille Underwood 10
Assists leaders
Ava Walker 21
Morgan Smith 19
Camille Underwood 14
Alondra Vera 11
Baylie Coleman 11
Goalie Saves leaders
Xitlalli Mena 18
No. 4 Bassett
(5-9-1, 5-5-1)
Team goals – 30
Team assists – 8
Team saves – 55
Goals allowed – 44
Team shutouts – 5
Goals leaders
Alanis Osgood 16
Madison Barker 5
Assists leaders
Madison Barker 5
Callie Ferguson 2
Goalie saves leaders
Ruth Diaz-Alvarez 32
Lani Craig 23
No. 5 Patrick County
(3-12, 3-9)
Team goals – 20
Team assists – 4
Goals allowed – 61
Goals leaders
Sadie Vernon 8
Chloie Wright 3
Assists leaders
Sadie Vernon 2
Goalie saves leaders
Juliana Huerta 125
Cecilia Leon-Cisneros 96