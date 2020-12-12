After a long layoff, what basketball skills take the longest to return? Local coaches give their thoughts

"And not just shooting, making. Shooting, everybody can shoot. Not everybody can make. So I would say making shots consistently is still the toughest thing to come back.

"And then just getting your rhythm down is very tough in itself. I think those two things are the toughest things… because you lose a lot of your rhythm, especially if you’re taking time off. A lot of the high level kids I work with, they don’t take time off, they work all year round. But an injury can set you back which happens, it’s happened for some of our players."

Andrew Terry – PCHS boys basketball coach

"Just getting back in the shape is the biggest thing. We just go through the warmups and we’ve got guys huffing and puffing and breathing hard and struggling like that. You can definitely see the rust when they come out here.

"Just simple drills – layup drills, ball handling, stuff like that, throwing the ball away, not exactly finishing. Stuff like that is going to take a little time to get back for sure, but just getting back out here and getting back in shape is going to be the toughest part I think.

"I think basketball skillset-wise, especially for the older guys, getting back in the gym as much as possible, that’ll all come back to them. Hopefully it does because we don’t have long to get ready."

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

