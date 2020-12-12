After a long layoff, what basketball skills take the longest to return? Local coaches give their thoughts

When high school basketball practices started this week in Henry and Patrick Counties, it marked the first time a lot of players had been on the court since the last season ended up February.
With limited chances for games and workouts the last nine months due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was obvious to local coaches certain skills will take time for players to re-develop.
Here is what some local coaches said when asked what basketball skills will take the longest to regain now that players are back on the courts.
Kyana Smith – Magna Vista girls basketball coach
"We can’t do anything other than skill development and conditioning work, but if you think about it, that’s really what we need.
"In our last workouts we spent a least an hour working on ball-handling and spent a lot of time on conditioning and weight training. When we start playing we don’t want anybody to get hurt. So we want to try to make sure we are as fast and as strong as we possibly can be. Just making sure that we try to make sure everybody stays healthy.
"I think the biggest thing for us that is going to take a long time to gain right now is our chemistry on the court. We graduated four seniors and have just four returners… We’ve got a whole new crew. Really we use our summer and our preseason to build our chemistry and we didn’t have that.
"So really in this environment we could only do small group stuff and skill development. We haven’t had time to build chemistry, so I think that’s going to be our biggest challenge when we actually do get to play is figuring out who plays well together, who plays well in what position."
Donny Rakes – Patrick County girls basketball coach
"I’m very concerned about conditioning. We’ve been working really hard, but only two days a week. They work out on their own the rest of the week. Are they doing it the right way? It’s extremely important because they have to get in shape now.
"We’re going to have two weeks to get in shape. We’re not going to be in basketball shape, but we’re going to be in athletic shape by then.
"That’s one of the things I worry about from an injury perspective. As an athlete you have to be conditioned and you have to be stretched out and you have to build up a stamina. And the way we’ve been starting and stopping, it’s difficult to do. It’s extremely important and I’m afraid if we’re not in real good shape that’s when you get hurt. That’s when injuries occur."
Chris Draper – Private basketball coach for Piedmont District girls and boys players
"Shooting, by far. That’s the toughest thing to do anyway.
"And not just shooting, making. Shooting, everybody can shoot. Not everybody can make. So I would say making shots consistently is still the toughest thing to come back.
"And then just getting your rhythm down is very tough in itself. I think those two things are the toughest things… because you lose a lot of your rhythm, especially if you’re taking time off. A lot of the high level kids I work with, they don’t take time off, they work all year round. But an injury can set you back which happens, it’s happened for some of our players."
Andrew Terry – PCHS boys basketball coach
"Just getting back in the shape is the biggest thing. We just go through the warmups and we’ve got guys huffing and puffing and breathing hard and struggling like that. You can definitely see the rust when they come out here.
"Just simple drills – layup drills, ball handling, stuff like that, throwing the ball away, not exactly finishing. Stuff like that is going to take a little time to get back for sure, but just getting back out here and getting back in shape is going to be the toughest part I think.
"I think basketball skillset-wise, especially for the older guys, getting back in the gym as much as possible, that’ll all come back to them. Hopefully it does because we don’t have long to get ready."
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
