All-Piedmont District volleyball lists announced

The Piedmont District announced this week its all-district volleyball lists for the 2022 fall season.

Bassett and Patrick County High Schools each had two First Team All-PD selections, and Magna Vista had one. Bengals juniors Zoie Pace and Annie Laine were both selected to the district first team, along with Cougars senior Samantha Harris and freshman libero Journey Moore, and MVHS senior MyKaela Dillard.

Tunstall, which went unbeaten in regular season play this fall, led the district with four first team selections. Trojans senior Gracie Rigney was named district player of the year, and Tunstall coach Cheryl Cockram was named district coach of the year.

Magna Vista senior Summer Stone and junior libero Laiken Barnes were both named to the All-PD second team, along with PCHS senior Lilly Byers and junior Marissa Bentley, and Bassett senior Evan Parnell.

Here’s a look at all four of the local volleyball teams and how they finished this season.

Bassett

The Bengals finished the season 16-7, and came in second in the PD volleyball tournament after falling to Tunstall in the championship game.

Bassett's fall ended with a 3-0 loss to Carroll County in the first round of the Region 3D tournament.

A highlight for the Bengals this season came on October 13 when Pace recorded her 1,000th career assist. Pace finished the fall with 524 assists, averaging 21.8 per game. The junior added 96 kills, 173 service points, 160 digs, 49 aces, and 12 blocks.

Laine led Bassett with 313 kills, an average of 13 per game, and added 44 aces, 132 service points, and 62 digs.

Parnell led the Bengals with 213 digs, nearly nine per game, and had 110 service points and 32 aces.

Saylor Robertson had a team-high 70 aces, more than three per game, and 197 service points, and added 80 kills and 59 digs.

The Bengals lose four seniors off of this year's roster: Parnell, Robertson, Nikki Finney, and Cierra Hagwood.

Magna Vista

Warriors volleyball coach Jessica France told the Bulletin each season her and her squad set team goals, and they achieved a lot of them this fall.

They wanted 700 digs as a team, and they ended with 1,313. They had 500 team kills, and setters Summer Stone and Brianna Ocampo-Suarez combined for just under 450 assists.

“The girls on this team set goals and worked hard to improve their skills,” France said in an email to the Bulletin. “This is a group of girls that just loved playing volleyball. We didn’t always have the outcome that we hoped for, but these ladies improved and worked hard daily. They formed team bonds and were excellent role models to the younger girls in our program.

"The outcome of this season has increased their drive and they are going to work so hard during this offseason to prepare for next year.”

Warriors senior Alyson Cuthbertson had a perfect 25-0 serving game against G.W.-Danville on September 29. Cuthbertson ended her season with 128 kills and 44 aces.

Dillard ended her season with 157 digs, 129 kills, 44 aces. Stone, the only other MVHS senior, had 256 assists, 108 digs, 50 aces, and 77 kills. Barnes recorded 242 digs as libero, 36 aces, and had just 16 serving errors for the entire season.

Magna Vista finished the year 10-10.

Martinsville

The Martinsville volleyball team finished the season 4-16. The Bulldogs will lose four seniors off of this year’s roster: Marissa Espinosa, Trenati Hairston, Ashlynn Patten, and Sayia Mobley.

Patten led the Bulldogs with 253 assists and 42 aces this season, and added 31 kills and 156 digs. Hairston had 60 kills, 32 aces, 30 digs, and 25 blocks.

Nayti Patel led Martinsville with 232 digs with 33 assists and 15 aces. Natalie Laprade had a team-high 65 kills, with 196 digs and 35 aces. Yoshi Moyer had a team-high 43 blocks with 44 kills, and Makayla Warren had 25 kills and 32 blocks.

Patrick County

The Cougars reached the Region 2C tournament semifinals this season, coming one game short of the VHSL Class 2 state tournament. PCHS finished the season 18-6 overall.

“We had a really good year at 18-6,” PCHS coach Heidi Moore said in an email to the Bulletin. “These young ladies are a lot of fun to be around and they love each other and volleyball. It is hard to see a season end, but I know they gave it their all and I am really proud of their accomplishments.”

PCHS broke two school records this season. Journey Moore, a freshman, finished with 395 digs, and Byers, a senior, had 108 aces.

Journey Moore added 37 aces, 15 kills, and 33 assists, and Byers added 630 assists, 138 digs, and 48 kills.

Harris, one of three Cougars seniors, led the team with 268 kills, and added 216 digs, 15 blocks, and 80 aces.

Junior Marissa Bentley had 133 kills, a team-high 39 blocks, with 54 aces, 13 assists, and 44 digs.

PCHS had two players named to the All-PD Honorable Mention list: senior Kaylee Towler, who finished the year with 92 aces, 84 kills, and 166 digs, and sophomore Lilly Hazelwood, who had 66 kills and 22 blocks.

ALL-PIEDMONT DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year: Gracie Rigney (Tunstall)

Coach of the Year: Cheryl Cockram (Tunstall)

FIRST TEAM

Gracie Rigney (SR) – Tunstall

Carlie Marshal (JR) – Tunstall

Zoie Pace (JR) – Bassett

Samantha Harris (SR) – Patrick County

Annie Laine (JR) – Bassett

Grace Newcomb (JR) – Mecklenburg County

Greenly Elliott (SR) – Tunstall

MyKaela Dillard (SR) – Magna Vista

Defensive Specialist – Parris Atkinson (JR) – Tunstall

Libero – Journey Moore (FR) – Patrick County

SECOND TEAM

Isabella White (JR) – Tunstall

Summer Stone (SR) – Magna Vista

Marissa Bentley (JR) – Patrick County

Emma Payne (JR) – Halifax

Gaby Elliott (SR) – Tunstall

Evan Parnell (SR) – Bassett

Paige Springer (SR) – Mecklenburg County

Lilly Byers (SR) – Patrick County

Defensive Specialist – Cassidy Newcomb (SR) – Mecklenburg County

Libero – Laiken Barnes (JR) – Magna Vista

Stat leaders

Bassett

Zoie Pace - 96 kills, 49 aces, 173 service points, 160 digs, 12 blocks, 524 assists

Annie Laine - 313 kills, 44 aces, 132 service points, 62 digs, 22 assists

Evan Parnell - 213 digs, 32 aces, 110 service points

Saylor Robertson - 80 kills, 70 aces, 197 service points, 59 digs

Magna Vista

Mykaela Dillard - 157 digs, 129 kills, 44 aces

Summer Stone - 256 assists, 108 digs, 50 aces, 77 kills

Laiken Barnes - 242 digs, 36 aces

Alyson Cuthbertson - 128 kills, 44 aces

Martinsville

Ashlynn Patten - 31 kills, 253 assists, 42 aces, 156 digs

Trenati Hairston - 60 kills, 32 aces, 30 digs, 25 blocks

Natalie Laprade - 65 kills, 35 aces, 196 digs

Nayti Patel - 33 assists, 15 aces, 232 digs

Yoshi Moyer - 44 kills, 43 blocks

Makayla Warren - 25 kills, 32 blocks

Patrick County

Samantha Harris - 268 kills, 216 digs, 15 blocks, 80 aces

Journey Moore - 395 digs (school record), 37 aces, 15 kills, 33 assists

Lilly Byers - 108 aces (school record), 630 assists, 138 digs, 48 kills

Marissa Bentley - 133 kills, 39 blocks, 54 aces, 13 assists, 44 digs

Kaylee Towler - 92 aces, 84 kills, 166 digs

Lilly Hazelwood - 66 kills, 22 blocks