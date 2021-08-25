Apparent COVID-19 cases force postponements on Patrick County's football opener

Two Piedmont District football teams will have to wait a week to open the regular season — apparently because of cases of COVID-19.
Patrick County High School's game scheduled for Friday at Carroll County has been postponed until Oct. 15, which had been both teams' original bye weeks.
The Cougars will now have a bye for Week 1, and will open the season on Sept. 3 at home against Floyd County High School.
The Carroll News, a newspaper covering Carroll County High School athletics, reported the postponement was because of COVID-19 issues at Patrick County High School.
The school had reported cases at the high school last week, and more than 80 students and faculty had been placed in quarantine.
A statement posted on PCHS' Facebook page on Tuesday night read, "In an effort to keep you informed, Patrick County High School has encountered positive cases of COVID-19.
"The staff and students affected have been contacted individually. We will continue to work with our local health department and to monitor current health data....We will keep you updated as circumstances change."
Requests to Patrick County officials for explanation about the postponement drew no immediate response.
The Cougars are the second Piedmont District team to postpone their Week 1 contest.
G.W.-Danville also postponed its football season opener because of COVID-19. The Eagles were scheduled for a non-district road matchup against Dinwiddie High School Friday night.
The Danville Register & Bee reported on Tuesday that a G.W. player tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday afternoon, and the Eagles will have to quarantine for a week before they can return to the field.
The announcement was made on G.W. football's Facebook page Monday.
The Eagles will now open the 2021 fall season with a home matchup against Seminole District rival Amherst County at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3. G.W. will make up its game with Dinwiddie on Sept. 21, when the Generals will host the Eagles at 7 p.m.
In other non-COVID-19 football news, Magna Vista High School's football season opener at Liberty Christian Academy now will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday instead of the originally scheduled 7 p.m. start time.