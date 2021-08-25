Apparent COVID-19 cases force postponements on Patrick County's football opener

Two Piedmont District football teams will have to wait a week to open the regular season — apparently because of cases of COVID-19.

Patrick County High School's game scheduled for Friday at Carroll County has been postponed until Oct. 15, which had been both teams' original bye weeks.

The Cougars will now have a bye for Week 1, and will open the season on Sept. 3 at home against Floyd County High School.

The Carroll News, a newspaper covering Carroll County High School athletics, reported the postponement was because of COVID-19 issues at Patrick County High School.

The school had reported cases at the high school last week, and more than 80 students and faculty had been placed in quarantine.

A statement posted on PCHS' Facebook page on Tuesday night read, "In an effort to keep you informed, Patrick County High School has encountered positive cases of COVID-19.

"The staff and students affected have been contacted individually. We will continue to work with our local health department and to monitor current health data....We will keep you updated as circumstances change."

Requests to Patrick County officials for explanation about the postponement drew no immediate response.