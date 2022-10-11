Area Results: Bassett and Patrick County volleyball win Piedmont District contests

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, Halifax County 0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-20)

The Bassett High School volleyball team defeated Halifax County High School, on Tuesday, in a Piedmont District contest on the road. The Bengals won by scores of 25-12, 25-5, 25-20.

Bassett was led by: Annie Laine (20 kills, 3 aces, 12 service points), Zoie Pace (6 kills, 23 assists, 6 digs, 10 service points), Summer Shelton (6 digs), and Saylor Robertson (15 service points, 5 aces).

The Bengals (13-4, 9-2) will return home on Thursday to take on Tunstall in another PD contest, beginning at 7 p.m.

Patrick County 3, Magna Vista 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-19)

The Patrick County High School volleyball team defeated Magna Vista, in Stuart, on Tuesday, 3-0. The Cougars won by scores of 25-23, 25-19, 25-19.

PCHS was led by: Samantha Harris (11 kills, 7 digs and 3 aces), Marissa Bentley (7 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces), Lilly Byers (28 assists, 9 digs and 3 aces), and Journey Moore (24 digs).

The Cougars improve to 14-4 overall, and 7-3 in Piedmont District play. They'll next go on the road to take on Martinsville High School on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista (10-8, 6-5) will finish the regular season on Tuesday at home against Bassett at 7 p.m.

In the junior varsity game, Magna Vista won, 2-0, by scores of 25-21 and 26-24.