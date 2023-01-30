Area Results: Bassett, Magna Vista indoor track teams compete at Liberty University

The Bassett and Magna Vista High School indoor track teams competed at Liberty University on Saturday in the Bulldog Invitational.
Results for both schools are listed below.
Bulldog Invitational 2023
Saturday at Liberty University
BASSETT RESULTS
GIRLS 55 METER DASH
7.95 Brianna Taylor 70th
8.12 Egypt Phillips 107th
8.19 Gracie Ratcliff 118th
8.66 Kaia Hairston 228th
8.77 Vintoria Manns 248th
8.96 Hailey Helms 273rd
GIRLS 500 METER DASH
1:27.70 Sienna Bailey 50th
1:39.28 Kaia Hairston 126th
GIRLS 1000 METER RUN
3:12.22 Sienna Bailey 23rd
4:05.63 Kayleigh Spencer 163rd
4:06.59 Brittany Cruz 164th
4:25.26 Crystal Lopez 180th
4:26.65 Kaylyn Graham 181st
GIRLS 55 METER HURDLES
12.16 Vintoria Manns 93rd
GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY
1:57.09 Relay Team 28th
BOYS 55 METER DASH
7.04 Donald Patterson 133rd
7.24 Deonte Hairston 224th
7.26 Zycheus Hylton 235th
7.51 Casey Ferguson 320th
8.27 Gavin Morrison 416th
BOYS 500 METER DASH
1:19.42 Casey Ferguson 147th
1:23.67 Daniel Howell 179th
BOYS 1000 METER RUN
2:57.68 Chase Smith 124th
2:59.84 Michael Foley 142nd
3:03.59 Tyress Wiltz 163rd
3:04.73 Benjamin Flores 168th
3:15.23 Jaime Lopez 216th
3:41.43 Noah Harper 290th
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
5:32.34 Daniel Howell 190th
5:32.39 Jaime Lopez 191st
BOYS 55 METER HURDLES
8.51 Brendon Easley 23rd
10.95 Gavin Morrison 91st
BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY
1:39.66 Relay Team 47th
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
9:16.66 Relay Team 16th
MAGNA VISTA RESULTS
GIRLS 55 METER DASH
8.01 Jordan Caldwell 78th
8.15 Amari Hairston 112th
8.89 Miranda Reynolds 260th
GIRLS 300 METER DASH
47.28 Jordan Caldwell 138th
50.15 Chevvon Trotter 216th
51.12 Aziah Martin 240th
GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY
2:07.45 Relay Team 54th
BOYS 55 METER DASH
6.92 Jolen Schoefield 77th
7.06 Torian Younger 141st
7.12 Joseph (JJ) Spriggs 180th
7.53 TyQuerion Preston 327th
BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY
1:39.96 Relay Team 51st
BOYS SHOT PUT
28-9.5 Demarius Holland 104th
