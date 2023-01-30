 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Results: Bassett, Magna Vista indoor track teams compete at Liberty University

The Bassett and Magna Vista High School indoor track teams competed at Liberty University on Saturday in the Bulldog Invitational. 

Results for both schools are listed below.

Bulldog Invitational 2023

Saturday at Liberty University

BASSETT RESULTS

GIRLS 55 METER DASH

7.95 Brianna Taylor 70th

8.12 Egypt Phillips 107th

8.19 Gracie Ratcliff 118th

8.66 Kaia Hairston 228th

8.77 Vintoria Manns 248th

8.96 Hailey Helms 273rd

GIRLS 500 METER DASH

1:27.70 Sienna Bailey 50th

1:39.28 Kaia Hairston 126th

GIRLS 1000 METER RUN

3:12.22 Sienna Bailey 23rd

4:05.63 Kayleigh Spencer 163rd

4:06.59 Brittany Cruz 164th

4:25.26 Crystal Lopez 180th

4:26.65 Kaylyn Graham 181st

GIRLS 55 METER HURDLES

12.16 Vintoria Manns 93rd

GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY

1:57.09 Relay Team 28th

BOYS 55 METER DASH

7.04 Donald Patterson 133rd

7.24 Deonte Hairston 224th

7.26 Zycheus Hylton 235th

7.51 Casey Ferguson 320th

8.27 Gavin Morrison 416th

BOYS 500 METER DASH

1:19.42 Casey Ferguson 147th

1:23.67 Daniel Howell 179th

BOYS 1000 METER RUN

2:57.68 Chase Smith 124th

2:59.84 Michael Foley 142nd

3:03.59 Tyress Wiltz 163rd

3:04.73 Benjamin Flores 168th

3:15.23 Jaime Lopez 216th

3:41.43 Noah Harper 290th

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

5:32.34 Daniel Howell 190th

5:32.39 Jaime Lopez 191st

BOYS 55 METER HURDLES

8.51 Brendon Easley 23rd

10.95 Gavin Morrison 91st

BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY

1:39.66 Relay Team 47th

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

9:16.66 Relay Team 16th

MAGNA VISTA RESULTS

GIRLS 55 METER DASH

8.01 Jordan Caldwell 78th

8.15 Amari Hairston 112th

8.89 Miranda Reynolds 260th

GIRLS 300 METER DASH

47.28 Jordan Caldwell 138th

50.15 Chevvon Trotter 216th

51.12 Aziah Martin 240th

GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY

2:07.45 Relay Team 54th

BOYS 55 METER DASH

6.92 Jolen Schoefield 77th

7.06 Torian Younger 141st

7.12 Joseph (JJ) Spriggs 180th

7.53 TyQuerion Preston 327th

BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY

1:39.96 Relay Team 51st

BOYS SHOT PUT

28-9.5 Demarius Holland 104th

