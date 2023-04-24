Bassett and Patrick County’s outdoor track and field teams competed at Floyd County High School on Friday for the 2023 Buffalo Invitational.

Bassett finished the day with five first place finishes, and Patrick County had four event wins.

Bengals junior Sienna Bailey finished first in both the girls 800 meter (2:28.70 seconds) and 1600 meter (5:44.35) runs.

The Bassett girls 4x100 meter relay team, made up of Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, and Egypt Phillips, finished first with a time of 51.59 seconds.

Brendon Easley finished first in the boys 110 meter hurdles (17.19).

Easley, along with Deonte Hairston, Donald Patterson, and Jaylen Lide, finished first in the boys 4x100 meter relay team with a time of 45.37.

Patrick County’s girls 4x800 meter relay team of McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, Callie Wood, and Sadie Martin finished first with a time of 11:15.80.

PC's Noah Hiatt finished first in the boys 1600 meter run (4:52.99), and Moises Cisneros finished first in the boys 3200 meter run (11:11.46).

Hiatt and Cisneros were joined by Xavier Torres and Ethan Cobbler for the winning boys 4x800 meter relay team, which finished first with a time of 8:52.73.

Bassett’s boys finished second as a team with 102 points.

Patrick County’s boys finished sixth out of eight teams.

Bassett’s girls finished fourth and Patrick County’s girls finished seventh as a team.

Full results for Bassett and Patrick County are listed below.

2023 Buffalo Invitational

Friday at Floyd County High School

Bassett results

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

13.38 Egypt Phillips 2nd

13.58 Kiara Brown 3rd

14.83 Tori Martin 6th

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

28.39 Nyasia Herndon 2nd

28.85 Brianna Taylor 4th

34.48 Patricia Mabe 17th

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1:15.47 Lindsey Nichols 9th

1:21.90 Karlee Shivley 11th

1:23.13 Katelyn Spencer 12th

GIRLS 800 METER RUN

2:28.70 Sienna Bailey 1st

3:05.61 Kayleigh Spencer 8th

GIRLS 1600 METER RUN

5:44.35 Sienna Bailey 1st

GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES

20.87 Vintoria Manns 4th

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY

51.59 Bassett (Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, Egypt Phillips) 1st

GIRLS LONG JUMP

12-9.25 Egypt Phillips 11th

12-7.75 Brianna Taylor 13th

12-5 Nyasia Herndon 16th

GIRLS DISCUS

51-0 Titiana Dillard 21st

GIRLS SHOT PUT

26-6 Titiana Dillard 9th

BOYS 100 METER DASH

11.73 Jaylen Lide 4th

12.09 Deonte Hairston 7th

12.12 Ja'Shaun Turner 8th

BOYS 200 METER DASH

25.36 Demetrius Dillard 6th

25.80 Zycheus Hylton 8th

BOYS 400 METER DASH

54.67 Marquez Duvernay 5th

1:00.46 Robert Kent 12th

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:14.83 Chase Smith 2nd

2:16.14 Daniel Howell 3rd

2:18.00 Tyress Wiltz 5th

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

5:39.80 Benjamin Flores 8th

6:21.12 Alexis Hernandez 13th

6:23.70 Tyler Powell 15th

BOYS 3200 METER RUN

11:19.39 Colin Turner 2nd

11:39.40 Jaime Lopez 3rd

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES

17.19 Brendon Easley 1st

BOYS 300 METER HURDLES

59.44 Jonathan Solis 6th

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY

45.37 Bassett (Deonte Hairston, Donald Patterson, Jaylen Lide, Brendon Easley) 1st

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

3:55.15 Bassett (Marquez Duvernay, Jakyari Menefee, Brendon Easley, Ja'Shaun Turner) 2nd

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

9:12.87 Bassett (Daniel Howell, Chase Smith, Tyress Wiltz, Colin Turner) 2nd

BOYS HIGH JUMP

5-10 Marquez Duvernay 3rd

5-8 Jaylen Lide 5th

5-2 Zycheus Hylton 10th

BOYS DISCUS

102-9 Avion McRae 7th

88-3 Keyonte Akeridge 15th

57-8 Kameron Hodge 25th

BOYS SHOT PUT

35-7.5 Tayvion Penn 9th

34-3 Keyonte Akeridge 10th

8-2.5 Kameron Hodge 22nd

Patrick County results

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

14.84 Shauntel Hill 7th

15.84 Jazmyne Reynolds 14th

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

31.29 Shauntel Hill 12th

33.19 Jazmyne Reynolds 16th

GIRLS 800 METER RUN

2:33.82 Sadie Martin 3rd

2:45.35 McKensie Williams 4th

2:53.01 Callie Wood 5th

GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES

57.75 Greta Spaeh 5th

GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY

4:44.64 Patrick County (Sadie Martin, McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, Shauntel Hill) 3rd

GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY

11:15.80 Patrick County (McKensie Wiliams, Greta Spaeh, Callie Wood, Sadie Martin) 1st

GIRLS LONG JUMP

11-10 Lauren Worley 17th

GIRLS DISCUS

63-10 Brandy Quesinberry 14th

61-11 Tara Collins 16th

GIRLS SHOT PUT

37-8.75 Tara Collins 2th

31-2 Brandy Quesinberry 4th

BOYS 100 METER DASH

12.63 Skyler Conner 14th

13.02 Conner Goad 17th

13.54 Avone Kidd 19th

BOYS 200 METER DASH

25.95 Skyler Conner 10th

26.28 Stephen Spencer 12th

26.41 Avone Kidd 13th

BOYS 400 METER DASH

56.29 Dylan Quesinberry 7th

56.54 Ethan Cobbler 8th

1:10.76 Brycen Lewis 18th

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:18.17 Xavier Seda-Torres 6th

2:28.95 Brett Foley 14th

2:48.59 Brycen Lewis 22nd

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

4:52.99 Noah Hiatt 1st

5:26.96 William Overby 6th

5:33.63 Brett Foley 7th

BOYS 3200 METER RUN

11:11.46 Moises Cisneros 1st

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

4:03.52 Patrick County (Ethan Cobbler, Noah Hiatt, William Overby, Stephen Spencer) 5th

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

8:52.73 Patrick County (Noah Hiatt, Xavier Torres, Ethan Cobbler, Moises Cisneros) 1st

BOYS LONG JUMP

16-7.5 Ethan Cobbler 15th

15-9 Skyler Conner 16th

BOYS DISCUS

104-1 Kyle Handy 6th

100-5 Curtis Busick 9th

78-0 Trevor Joyce 18th

76-11 Reggie Brown 19th

BOYS SHOT PUT

33-10 Trevor Joyce 11th

29-9 Tyrese Penn 14th

28-5 Nicholas Pell 15th

BASEBALL

P&HCC takes two of three at Guilford Tech

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team dropped the first of a 3-game series against Guilford Tech, but bounced back to win both ends of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Guilford Tech won Game 1, 6-2.

P&HCC won both games on Sunday, 6-5, and 13-11.

With Sunday's wins, the Patriots improve to 22-17 on the year, and 11-8 in Region X play. They'll next travel to Thomasville, N.C. on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. game against Florence-Darlington Tech.