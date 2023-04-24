Bassett and Patrick County’s outdoor track and field teams competed at Floyd County High School on Friday for the 2023 Buffalo Invitational.
Bassett finished the day with five first place finishes, and Patrick County had four event wins.
Bengals junior Sienna Bailey finished first in both the girls 800 meter (2:28.70 seconds) and 1600 meter (5:44.35) runs.
The Bassett girls 4x100 meter relay team, made up of Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, and Egypt Phillips, finished first with a time of 51.59 seconds.
Brendon Easley finished first in the boys 110 meter hurdles (17.19).
Easley, along with Deonte Hairston, Donald Patterson, and Jaylen Lide, finished first in the boys 4x100 meter relay team with a time of 45.37.
Patrick County’s girls 4x800 meter relay team of McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, Callie Wood, and Sadie Martin finished first with a time of 11:15.80.
PC's Noah Hiatt finished first in the boys 1600 meter run (4:52.99), and Moises Cisneros finished first in the boys 3200 meter run (11:11.46).
Hiatt and Cisneros were joined by Xavier Torres and Ethan Cobbler for the winning boys 4x800 meter relay team, which finished first with a time of 8:52.73.
Bassett’s boys finished second as a team with 102 points.
Patrick County’s boys finished sixth out of eight teams.
Bassett’s girls finished fourth and Patrick County’s girls finished seventh as a team.
Full results for Bassett and Patrick County are listed below.
2023 Buffalo Invitational
Friday at Floyd County High School
Bassett results
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
13.38 Egypt Phillips 2nd
13.58 Kiara Brown 3rd
14.83 Tori Martin 6th
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
28.39 Nyasia Herndon 2nd
28.85 Brianna Taylor 4th
34.48 Patricia Mabe 17th
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:15.47 Lindsey Nichols 9th
1:21.90 Karlee Shivley 11th
1:23.13 Katelyn Spencer 12th
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
2:28.70 Sienna Bailey 1st
3:05.61 Kayleigh Spencer 8th
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN
5:44.35 Sienna Bailey 1st
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES
20.87 Vintoria Manns 4th
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY
51.59 Bassett (Nyasia Herndon, Brianna Taylor, Kiara Brown, Egypt Phillips) 1st
GIRLS LONG JUMP
12-9.25 Egypt Phillips 11th
12-7.75 Brianna Taylor 13th
12-5 Nyasia Herndon 16th
GIRLS DISCUS
51-0 Titiana Dillard 21st
GIRLS SHOT PUT
26-6 Titiana Dillard 9th
BOYS 100 METER DASH
11.73 Jaylen Lide 4th
12.09 Deonte Hairston 7th
12.12 Ja'Shaun Turner 8th
BOYS 200 METER DASH
25.36 Demetrius Dillard 6th
25.80 Zycheus Hylton 8th
BOYS 400 METER DASH
54.67 Marquez Duvernay 5th
1:00.46 Robert Kent 12th
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:14.83 Chase Smith 2nd
2:16.14 Daniel Howell 3rd
2:18.00 Tyress Wiltz 5th
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
5:39.80 Benjamin Flores 8th
6:21.12 Alexis Hernandez 13th
6:23.70 Tyler Powell 15th
BOYS 3200 METER RUN
11:19.39 Colin Turner 2nd
11:39.40 Jaime Lopez 3rd
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES
17.19 Brendon Easley 1st
BOYS 300 METER HURDLES
59.44 Jonathan Solis 6th
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY
45.37 Bassett (Deonte Hairston, Donald Patterson, Jaylen Lide, Brendon Easley) 1st
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
3:55.15 Bassett (Marquez Duvernay, Jakyari Menefee, Brendon Easley, Ja'Shaun Turner) 2nd
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
9:12.87 Bassett (Daniel Howell, Chase Smith, Tyress Wiltz, Colin Turner) 2nd
BOYS HIGH JUMP
5-10 Marquez Duvernay 3rd
5-8 Jaylen Lide 5th
5-2 Zycheus Hylton 10th
BOYS DISCUS
102-9 Avion McRae 7th
88-3 Keyonte Akeridge 15th
57-8 Kameron Hodge 25th
BOYS SHOT PUT
35-7.5 Tayvion Penn 9th
34-3 Keyonte Akeridge 10th
8-2.5 Kameron Hodge 22nd
Patrick County results
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
14.84 Shauntel Hill 7th
15.84 Jazmyne Reynolds 14th
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
31.29 Shauntel Hill 12th
33.19 Jazmyne Reynolds 16th
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
2:33.82 Sadie Martin 3rd
2:45.35 McKensie Williams 4th
2:53.01 Callie Wood 5th
GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES
57.75 Greta Spaeh 5th
GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY
4:44.64 Patrick County (Sadie Martin, McKensie Williams, Greta Spaeh, Shauntel Hill) 3rd
GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY
11:15.80 Patrick County (McKensie Wiliams, Greta Spaeh, Callie Wood, Sadie Martin) 1st
GIRLS LONG JUMP
11-10 Lauren Worley 17th
GIRLS DISCUS
63-10 Brandy Quesinberry 14th
61-11 Tara Collins 16th
GIRLS SHOT PUT
37-8.75 Tara Collins 2th
31-2 Brandy Quesinberry 4th
BOYS 100 METER DASH
12.63 Skyler Conner 14th
13.02 Conner Goad 17th
13.54 Avone Kidd 19th
BOYS 200 METER DASH
25.95 Skyler Conner 10th
26.28 Stephen Spencer 12th
26.41 Avone Kidd 13th
BOYS 400 METER DASH
56.29 Dylan Quesinberry 7th
56.54 Ethan Cobbler 8th
1:10.76 Brycen Lewis 18th
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:18.17 Xavier Seda-Torres 6th
2:28.95 Brett Foley 14th
2:48.59 Brycen Lewis 22nd
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
4:52.99 Noah Hiatt 1st
5:26.96 William Overby 6th
5:33.63 Brett Foley 7th
BOYS 3200 METER RUN
11:11.46 Moises Cisneros 1st
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
4:03.52 Patrick County (Ethan Cobbler, Noah Hiatt, William Overby, Stephen Spencer) 5th
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
8:52.73 Patrick County (Noah Hiatt, Xavier Torres, Ethan Cobbler, Moises Cisneros) 1st
BOYS LONG JUMP
16-7.5 Ethan Cobbler 15th
15-9 Skyler Conner 16th
BOYS DISCUS
104-1 Kyle Handy 6th
100-5 Curtis Busick 9th
78-0 Trevor Joyce 18th
76-11 Reggie Brown 19th
BOYS SHOT PUT
33-10 Trevor Joyce 11th
29-9 Tyrese Penn 14th
28-5 Nicholas Pell 15th
BASEBALL
P&HCC takes two of three at Guilford Tech
The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team dropped the first of a 3-game series against Guilford Tech, but bounced back to win both ends of a doubleheader on Sunday.
Guilford Tech won Game 1, 6-2.
P&HCC won both games on Sunday, 6-5, and 13-11.
With Sunday's wins, the Patriots improve to 22-17 on the year, and 11-8 in Region X play. They'll next travel to Thomasville, N.C. on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. game against Florence-Darlington Tech.