Area Results: Bassett, Patrick County indoor track teams run at Roanoke College

The Bassett and Patrick County High School indoor track teams both competed in the Holiday Track Classic, on Saturday, at Roanoke College.

Bassett had 10 season-best and two career-best performances on the day. Sienna Bailey qualified for the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track championship with a season best time of 5:35.71 in the 1600 meter run. Bailey finished third in the event.

Brendon Easley also qualified for the state indoor championships with a career best time of 8.37 in the 55 meter hurdles. Easley finished second and also broke his own school record.

Patrick County's Moises Cisneros finished fourth in the boys 1600 meter run, finishing with a time of 4:53.34.

Full results for both Bassett and Patrick County are listed below.

Holiday Track Class

Saturday at Roanoke College

Bassett Results

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

4:53.34 - Moises Cisneros 4th

Bassett High School results

GIRLS 55 METER DASH

8.04 - Brianna Taylor 8th

9.41 - Mashaylah Terry 62nd

GIRLS 300 METER DASH

58.80 - Caitlyn East 65th

GIRLS 500 METER DASH

1:43.26 - Brittany Cruz 21st

1:57.58 - Mary Travers-Patterson 38th

GIRLS 1000 METER RUN

4:01.55 - Kaylyn Graham 23rd

4:04.03 - Kayleigh Spencer 25th

GIRLS 1600 METER RUN

5:35.71 - Sienna Bailey 3rd

7:50.58 - Crystal Lopez 27th

GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY

5:02.01 - Relay Team 9th

GIRLS LONG JUMP

14-3 - Brianna Taylor 13th

GIRLS SHOT PUT

20-10 - Destinee Spencer 30th

18-8 - Ja'Onna Baker 45th

BOYS 55 METER DASH

6.78 - Bryan Pearson 6th

7.14 - Deonte Hairston 27th

BOYS 300 METER DASH

51.82 - Gavin Morrison 64th

BOYS 500 METER DASH

1:19.16 - Casey Ferguson 9th

1:31.48 - Alexis Hernandez 31st

BOYS 1000 METER RUN

3:10.71 - Tyress Wiltz 20th

3:53.77 - Jaime Lockhart 43rd

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

5:17.23 - Chase Smith 17th

5:59.50 - Titus Rodriquez 41st

BOYS 3200 METER RUN

12:04.25 - Michael Foley 16th

12:29.37 - Jaime Lopez 20th

BOYS 55 METER HURDLES

8.37 - Brendon Easley 2nd

11.92 - Gavin Morrison 23rd

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

4:14.33 - Relay Team 13th

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

9:34.54 - Relay Team 6th

BOYS HIGH JUMP

5-2 - Deonte Hairston 7th

BOYS SHOT PUT

29-11 - Keyonte Akeridge 52nd

29-1 - Adrian Manns 53rd

22-11 - Angel Bracamontes 64th

Patrick County results

GIRLS 300 METER DASH

53.92 - Ellianna Montgomery 48th

54.46 - Greta Spaeh 51st

GIRLS 1000 METER RUN

3:33.12 - Sadie Martin 10th

3:51.63 - Mackenzie Williams 16th

GIRLS SHOT PUT

19-9 - Cecilia Leon-Cisneros 36th

BOYS 55 METER DASH

7.54 - Jaiden Wilson 51st

7.57 - Skyler Conner 52nd

7.67 - Jonah Byers 59th

BOYS 300 METER DASH

45.33 - Aiden Frazier 51st

BOYS 500 METER DASH

1:19.55 - Daniel Betancourt 10th

1:23.34 - Dylan Quesinberry 17th

1:29.44 - Pedro Joaquin-Ortega 29th

BOYS 1000 METER RUN

3:22.50 - William Overby 27th

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

4:53.34 - Moises Cisneros 4th

5:28.48 - Noah Hiatt 22nd

5:32.05 - Hunter Martin 23rd

5:37.35 - Fisher Martin 26th

BOYS LONG JUMP

17-4.75 - Jaiden Wilson 27th

17-3.75 - Skyler Conner 29th

16-10.5 - Dylan Quesinberry 33rd

BOYS SHOT PUT

37-4.5 - Peyton Cambron 14th

33-7 - Trevor Joyce 34th

30-3 - Kyle Handy 49th