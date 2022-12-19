Area Results: Bassett, Patrick County indoor track teams run at Roanoke College

The Bassett and Patrick County High School indoor track teams both competed in the Holiday Track Classic, on Saturday, at Roanoke College.
Bassett had 10 season-best and two career-best performances on the day. Sienna Bailey qualified for the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track championship with a season best time of 5:35.71 in the 1600 meter run. Bailey finished third in the event.
Brendon Easley also qualified for the state indoor championships with a career best time of 8.37 in the 55 meter hurdles. Easley finished second and also broke his own school record.
Patrick County's Moises Cisneros finished fourth in the boys 1600 meter run, finishing with a time of 4:53.34.
Full results for both Bassett and Patrick County are listed below.
Holiday Track Class
Saturday at Roanoke College
Bassett Results
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
4:53.34 - Moises Cisneros 4th
Bassett High School results
GIRLS 55 METER DASH
8.04 - Brianna Taylor 8th
9.41 - Mashaylah Terry 62nd
GIRLS 300 METER DASH
58.80 - Caitlyn East 65th
GIRLS 500 METER DASH
1:43.26 - Brittany Cruz 21st
1:57.58 - Mary Travers-Patterson 38th
GIRLS 1000 METER RUN
4:01.55 - Kaylyn Graham 23rd
4:04.03 - Kayleigh Spencer 25th
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN
5:35.71 - Sienna Bailey 3rd
7:50.58 - Crystal Lopez 27th
GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY
5:02.01 - Relay Team 9th
GIRLS LONG JUMP
14-3 - Brianna Taylor 13th
GIRLS SHOT PUT
20-10 - Destinee Spencer 30th
18-8 - Ja'Onna Baker 45th
BOYS 55 METER DASH
6.78 - Bryan Pearson 6th
7.14 - Deonte Hairston 27th
BOYS 300 METER DASH
51.82 - Gavin Morrison 64th
BOYS 500 METER DASH
1:19.16 - Casey Ferguson 9th
1:31.48 - Alexis Hernandez 31st
BOYS 1000 METER RUN
3:10.71 - Tyress Wiltz 20th
3:53.77 - Jaime Lockhart 43rd
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
5:17.23 - Chase Smith 17th
5:59.50 - Titus Rodriquez 41st
BOYS 3200 METER RUN
12:04.25 - Michael Foley 16th
12:29.37 - Jaime Lopez 20th
BOYS 55 METER HURDLES
8.37 - Brendon Easley 2nd
11.92 - Gavin Morrison 23rd
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
4:14.33 - Relay Team 13th
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
9:34.54 - Relay Team 6th
BOYS HIGH JUMP
5-2 - Deonte Hairston 7th
BOYS SHOT PUT
29-11 - Keyonte Akeridge 52nd
29-1 - Adrian Manns 53rd
22-11 - Angel Bracamontes 64th
Patrick County results
GIRLS 300 METER DASH
53.92 - Ellianna Montgomery 48th
54.46 - Greta Spaeh 51st
GIRLS 1000 METER RUN
3:33.12 - Sadie Martin 10th
3:51.63 - Mackenzie Williams 16th
GIRLS SHOT PUT
19-9 - Cecilia Leon-Cisneros 36th
BOYS 55 METER DASH
7.54 - Jaiden Wilson 51st
7.57 - Skyler Conner 52nd
7.67 - Jonah Byers 59th
BOYS 300 METER DASH
45.33 - Aiden Frazier 51st
BOYS 500 METER DASH
1:19.55 - Daniel Betancourt 10th
1:23.34 - Dylan Quesinberry 17th
1:29.44 - Pedro Joaquin-Ortega 29th
BOYS 1000 METER RUN
3:22.50 - William Overby 27th
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
4:53.34 - Moises Cisneros 4th
5:28.48 - Noah Hiatt 22nd
5:32.05 - Hunter Martin 23rd
5:37.35 - Fisher Martin 26th
BOYS LONG JUMP
17-4.75 - Jaiden Wilson 27th
17-3.75 - Skyler Conner 29th
16-10.5 - Dylan Quesinberry 33rd
BOYS SHOT PUT
37-4.5 - Peyton Cambron 14th
33-7 - Trevor Joyce 34th
30-3 - Kyle Handy 49th