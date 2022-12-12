Area Results: Bassett track and swimming results

INDOOR TRACK
Two Bassett athletes qualify for states
On Saturday at Heritage High School, the Bassett High School indoor track team had two athletes qualify for the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
Heritage, in Lynchburg, hosted the Wally Gilbert Invitational, with 15 schools in attendance.
Bassett's Zycheus Hylton qualified for the state indoor meet in the high jump, jumping 5-feet, 10-inches, to finish in fifth place.
Bryan Pearson qualified in the 55-meter dash, running 6.73 seconds. He finished third.
Bassett's Brendon Easley broke the school record in the 55-meter hurdles, running 8.44 seconds and finishing in second.
The state meet will take place in February.
Full Bassett results from the meet are listed below:
Wally Gilbert Invitational
Saturday at Heritage High School
Lynchburg
Full Bassett High School results
Girls 55 meter dash
8.08 - Brianna Taylor 12th
9.06 - Hailey Helms 40th
9.63 - Mashaylah Terry 52nd
Girls 300 meter dash
56.31 - Kaia Hairston 30th
1:06.12 - Caitlyn East 45th
1:08.83 - Mary Travers-Patterson 47th
Girls 500 meter dash
1:49.94 - Brittany Cruz 13th
2:00.88 - Crystal Lopez 17th
2:01.57 - Karlee Shivley 18th
2:12.28 - Mary Travers-Patterson 21st
2:17.37 - Valerie Crouch 24th
Girls 1000 meter dash
4:21.35 - Kayleigh Spencer 17th
4:21.66 - Kaylyn Graham 18th
Girls 1600 meter run
5:40.02 - Sienna Bailey 5th
8:33.24 - Karlee Shivley 20th
Girls 4x200 meter run
2:10.46 - Bassett (Brianna Taylor, Egypt Phillips, Gracie Ratcliff, Hailey Helms) 8th
Girls 4X800 meter relay
13:43.02 - Bassett (Lindsey Nichols, Kaylyn Graham, Brittany Cruz, Kayleigh Spencer) 3rd
Girls high jump
4-8 - Egypt Phillips 9th
Girls shot put
23-6 - Annie Laine 11th
23-1.5 - Ja'Onna Baker 13th
20-8 - Mashaylah Terry 22nd
Boys 55 meter dash
6.73 - Bryan Pearson 3rd
7.19 - Deonte Hairston 24th
7.40 - Zycheus Hylton 32nd
8.49 - Gavin Morrison 54th
Boys 300 meter dash
39.36 - Brendon Easley 2nd
51.10 - Gavin Morrison 47th
52.31 - Alexis Hernandez 48th
56.44 - Angel Bracamontes 51st
Boys 500 meter dash
1:22.26 - Chase Smith 4th
1:40.79 - Alexis Hernandez 24th
1:45.27 - Jaime Lockhart 28th
Boys 100 meter run
3:10.00 - Chase Smith 10th
3:19.67 - Tyress Wiltz 17th
Boys 1600 meter run
6:15.38 - Jaime Lopez 26th
Boys 55 meter hurdles
8.44 - Brendon Easley 2nd
11.37 - Gavin Morrison 15th
Boys 4x200 meter relay
1:48.10 - Bassett (Zycheus Hylton, Deonte Hairston, Donald Patterson, Bryan Pearson) 8th
Boys 4X800 meter relay
10:41 - Bassett (Chase Smith, Tyress Wiltz, Jaime Lopez, Titus Rodriquez) 5th
Boys high jump
5-10 - Zycheus Hylton 5th
5-6 - Deonte Hairston 8th
Boys shot put
30-5 - Keyonte Akeridge 18th
29-11 - Adrian Manns 21st
SWIMMING
Bassett 125, Magna Vista 46
The Bassett High School swim team defeated Magna Vista on Friday at the Martinsville YMCA, 125-46.
The BHS boys team took first place in eight of the nine events scoring 44 points to Magna Vista's 9.
The BHS girls team took first place in seven of the nine events, scoring 81 points to Magna Vista's 37.
BHS has four wins to one loss on the season so far. The Bengals will next travel to the South Boston YMCA this Friday for their next meet against Halifax County High School.
