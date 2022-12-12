Area Results: Bassett track and swimming results

INDOOR TRACK

Two Bassett athletes qualify for states

On Saturday at Heritage High School, the Bassett High School indoor track team had two athletes qualify for the VHSL Class 3 state meet.

Heritage, in Lynchburg, hosted the Wally Gilbert Invitational, with 15 schools in attendance.

Bassett's Zycheus Hylton qualified for the state indoor meet in the high jump, jumping 5-feet, 10-inches, to finish in fifth place.

Bryan Pearson qualified in the 55-meter dash, running 6.73 seconds. He finished third.

Bassett's Brendon Easley broke the school record in the 55-meter hurdles, running 8.44 seconds and finishing in second.

The state meet will take place in February.

Full Bassett results from the meet are listed below:

Wally Gilbert Invitational

Saturday at Heritage High School

Lynchburg

Full Bassett High School results

Girls 55 meter dash

8.08 - Brianna Taylor 12th

9.06 - Hailey Helms 40th

9.63 - Mashaylah Terry 52nd

Girls 300 meter dash

56.31 - Kaia Hairston 30th

1:06.12 - Caitlyn East 45th

1:08.83 - Mary Travers-Patterson 47th

Girls 500 meter dash

1:49.94 - Brittany Cruz 13th

2:00.88 - Crystal Lopez 17th

2:01.57 - Karlee Shivley 18th

2:12.28 - Mary Travers-Patterson 21st

2:17.37 - Valerie Crouch 24th

Girls 1000 meter dash

4:21.35 - Kayleigh Spencer 17th

4:21.66 - Kaylyn Graham 18th

Girls 1600 meter run

5:40.02 - Sienna Bailey 5th

8:33.24 - Karlee Shivley 20th

Girls 4x200 meter run

2:10.46 - Bassett (Brianna Taylor, Egypt Phillips, Gracie Ratcliff, Hailey Helms) 8th

Girls 4X800 meter relay

13:43.02 - Bassett (Lindsey Nichols, Kaylyn Graham, Brittany Cruz, Kayleigh Spencer) 3rd

Girls high jump

4-8 - Egypt Phillips 9th

Girls shot put

23-6 - Annie Laine 11th

23-1.5 - Ja'Onna Baker 13th

20-8 - Mashaylah Terry 22nd

Boys 55 meter dash

6.73 - Bryan Pearson 3rd

7.19 - Deonte Hairston 24th

7.40 - Zycheus Hylton 32nd

8.49 - Gavin Morrison 54th

Boys 300 meter dash

39.36 - Brendon Easley 2nd

51.10 - Gavin Morrison 47th

52.31 - Alexis Hernandez 48th

56.44 - Angel Bracamontes 51st

Boys 500 meter dash

1:22.26 - Chase Smith 4th

1:40.79 - Alexis Hernandez 24th

1:45.27 - Jaime Lockhart 28th

Boys 100 meter run

3:10.00 - Chase Smith 10th

3:19.67 - Tyress Wiltz 17th

Boys 1600 meter run

6:15.38 - Jaime Lopez 26th

Boys 55 meter hurdles

8.44 - Brendon Easley 2nd

11.37 - Gavin Morrison 15th

Boys 4x200 meter relay

1:48.10 - Bassett (Zycheus Hylton, Deonte Hairston, Donald Patterson, Bryan Pearson) 8th

Boys 4X800 meter relay

10:41 - Bassett (Chase Smith, Tyress Wiltz, Jaime Lopez, Titus Rodriquez) 5th

Boys high jump

5-10 - Zycheus Hylton 5th

5-6 - Deonte Hairston 8th

Boys shot put

30-5 - Keyonte Akeridge 18th

29-11 - Adrian Manns 21st

SWIMMING

Bassett 125, Magna Vista 46

The Bassett High School swim team defeated Magna Vista on Friday at the Martinsville YMCA, 125-46.

The BHS boys team took first place in eight of the nine events scoring 44 points to Magna Vista's 9.

The BHS girls team took first place in seven of the nine events, scoring 81 points to Magna Vista's 37.

BHS has four wins to one loss on the season so far. The Bengals will next travel to the South Boston YMCA this Friday for their next meet against Halifax County High School.