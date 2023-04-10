The Bassett High School outdoor track and field team competed in the University of Lynchburg High School Twilight Invitational on Friday.

The Bengals had 19 season or career best performances. Junior Sienna Bailey also qualified for the 3A Outdoor Track Championships with a winning time of 5:20.62 in the girls 1600 meter run. Bailey's time was the eight best performance all-time at BHS.