The Bassett High School outdoor track and field team competed in the University of Lynchburg High School Twilight Invitational on Friday.
The Bengals had 19 season or career best performances. Junior Sienna Bailey also qualified for the 3A Outdoor Track Championships with a winning time of 5:20.62 in the girls 1600 meter run. Bailey's time was the eight best performance all-time at BHS.
Full Bassett results from the meet are listed below.
University of Lynchburg High School Twilight Invitational 2023
Friday at University of Lynchburg Track
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
13.70 Brianna Taylor 4th
14.63 Heaven Brown 17th
15.52 Tori Martin 25th
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
35.40 Patricia Mabe 18th
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:17.29 Brittany Cruz 14th
1:22.30 Katelyn Spencer 17th
1:23.09 Mary Travers-Patterson 18th
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
2:29.24 Sienna Bailey 2nd
3:11.27 Kayleigh Spencer 21st
3:18.51 Karlee Shivley 23rd
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN
5:20.62 Sienna Bailey 1st
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES
21.07 Vintoria Manns 12th
GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY
4:48.19 Relay Team 5th
GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY
12:47.95 Relay Team 4th
GIRLS LONG JUMP
14-7.5 Brianna Taylor 6th
10-8.5 Heaven Brown 19th
GIRLS DISCUS
54-10 Annie Laine 10th
GIRLS SHOT PUT
28-0 Annie Laine 7th
BOYS 100 METER DASH
12.20 Jaylen Lide 13th
12.82 Ja'Shaun Turner 26th
13.29 Isaiah Watkins 34th
BOYS 200 METER DASH
23.49 Brendon Easley 3rd
28.12 Bryson Easley 26th
31.09 NyKee Cabiness 27th
BOYS 400 METER DASH
54.54 Marquez Duvernay 4th
1:01.78 Robert Kent 20th
1:03.69 Aaron Osgood 21st
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:38.16 Alexis Hernandez 22nd
2:39.09 Tyler Powell 23rd
2:51.92 Josh Alverson 29th
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
5:08.05 Colin Turner 12th
5:14.38 Michael Foley 16th
5:40.64 Jaime Lopez 18th
BOYS 3200 METER RUN
11:00.60 Tyress Wiltz 8th
11:03.19 Chase Smith 10th
11:51.32 Daniel Howell 12th
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES
17.14 Brendon Easley 4th
21.94 Gavin Morrison 13th
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
4:20.50 Relay Team 5th
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
9:12.94 Relay Team 3rd
BOYS HIGH JUMP
5-6 Marquez Duvernay 7th
5-4 Jaylen Lide 8th
5-2 Deonte Hairston 12th
BOYS LONG JUMP
17-6.75 Marquez Duvernay 11th
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
36-2 Brendon Easley 13th
BOYS DISCUS
95-1 Avion McRae 10th
72-0 Keyonte Akeridge 20th
BOYS SHOT PUT
31-2.5 Keyonte Akeridge 21st
28-8 Avion McRae 26th