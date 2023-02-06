BASEBALL

P&HCC sweeps Sunday doubleheader at Rockingham CC

After losing Game 1 of a 3-game series at Rockingham Community College over the weekend, the Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team bounced back by sweeping Sunday's doubleheader.

Rockingham won Saturday's game, 5-2.

The Patriots won Game 1 on Sunday, 6-1, behind strong pitching performances by Jordan Irizarry (Princess Anne HS) and Andrew Dalton (Pulaski Co. HS). Irizarry threw five innings and struck out eight while allowing two hits and three walks. Dalton threw the final two innings, allowing three hits and a run with a strikeout.

Bryce Lane (IMG Academy) and Andrew Barrese (Western Albemarle HS) were both 2-3 at the plate for P&HCC. Lane added two runs and Barrese had three RBIs.

The Patriots finished the series with a 15-5 win over Rockingham in Game 2 on Sunday.

Barrese led P&HCC at the plate, going 4-5 with three RBIs, two runs, and three walks.

Trent Murchinson (Jacksonville Forest HS) was 3-3 at the plate for the Patriots with an RBI and a walk. Lane, Bryson Pleasant (Roxboro Community HS), Johnboy Rittenhouse (Fluvanna Co. HS), and Joey Pilewski (Pittsburg Central Catholic) had two hits each. Rittenhouse also had four RBIs and scored two runs. Lane had a home run and two RBIs, and Pleasant added two walks.

P&HCC (2-1) will next travel to USC-Lancaster this weekend, playing a doubleheader on both Saturday and Sunday.

Rockingham CC 5, P&HCC 2 (Saturday)

P&HCC 000 00 2 000 - 2 5 1

RCC 040 000 10X - 5 6 0

P&HCC: L. Tignor 1-3, R, BB; J. Rittenhouse 2-3, R, BB; K. Fields 1-3; B. Pleasant 0-3, RBI, BB; V. Johnson 0-3, BB; B. Lane 1-3, BB; S. Williams 2IP, 3H, 4R, 3ER, BB, K; K. Henson 3.2IP, H, BB, 4K; W. Rice 2.1IP, 2H, R, BB, 4K

P&HCC 6, RCC 1 (Sunday Game 1)

P&HCC 003 201 0 - 6 5 0

RCC 000 001 0 - 1 6 2

P&HCC: B. Lane 2-3, 2R; L. Tignor 0-2, BB; A. Barrese 2-3, 3RBI; R. Fyvie 0-0, R, RBI, BB; B. Burke 0-1, 2R, 2BB; B. Pleasant 0-3, RBI, BB; A. Kightlinger 0-0, R, RBI; J. Rittenhouse 1-4; J. Irizarry 5IP, 2H, 3BB, 8K; A. Dalton 2IP, 3H, R, K

P&HCC 15, RCC 5 (Sunday Game 2)

P&HCC 008 043 - 15 17 0

RCC 300 200 - 5 6 0

P&HCC: B. Lane 2-4, R, 2RBI, HR; T. Shelton 1-1, R, BB, HR, 3B; T. Murchinson 3-3, RBI, BB; L. Tognor 1-5, R, 2RBI; A. Barrese 4-5, 2R, 3RBI, 3B; R. Fyvie 0-0, 2R, 2BB; B. Burke 0-3, R, BB; B. Pleasant 2-4, R, RBI, 2BB; J. Rittenhouse 2-5, 2R, 4RBI; J. Pilewski 2-4, R, RBI; K. Fields 3IP, 4H, 3R, 5K; K. Hardy IP, 2H, 2R, BB, 2K; A. Kanipe 2IP, BB, K

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

P&HCC bounces back from Saturday loss with win at Fayetteville Tech

The Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball team fell to Bryant & Stratton College at home on Saturday, 84-72. The Patriots bounced back with an 86-72 road win over Fayetteville Technical on Sunday.

Ty'Nasia Witcher (Gretna HS) led P&HCC with 23 points in Saturday's loss. Nathalia Nascimento (Neuse Christian Academy) and Perisa Singletary (Potomac HS) added 17 points each, and Quanadra Tunstall (Chatham HS) had 11.

P&HCC will return home on Tuesday to take on Southwest Virginia at 6 p.m. The Patriots (7-9, 5-9) will travel to Louisburg College on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.

SOFTBALL

P&HCC opens season with doubleheader sweep at William Peace

The Patrick & Henry Community College opened the season with two road wins against William Peace University JV on Sunday, winning 14-5 and 16-8.

Danielle King (Patrick Co. HS) led P&HCC at the plate in Game 1, going 4-4 with a home run and seven RBIs. Jordan Haas (Patrick Co. HS), Bailey Daeke (Vance Charter), and Kyndal Hopkins (Franklinton) had two hits each. Hopkins had a home run and four RBIs, and Haas scored two runs.

King added two more hits, two RBIs, and four runs in Game 2. Chloe Garland (Manchester HS) was 3-3 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs. Haas added three hits, and Bethany Martz (East Rockingham), Mackenzie Belcher (Patrick Co. HS), Hopkins, and Savannah McDaniel (Rockbridge HS) had two hits each. Hopkins added three RBIs, and McDaniel had two RBIs.

The Patriots (2-0) will next travel to Gaston College, in Gaston County, North Carolina, for two games on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

P&HCC 14, Wm. Peace 5 (Game 1)

P&HCC 301 433 - 14 13 1

WPU 041 000 - 5 5 0

P&HCC: B. Martz 1-3, 2R, 2BB, SB; D. King 4-4, 2R, 7RBI, HR; J. Haas 2-4, 2R; B. Daeke 2-3, R, BB; M. Heath 1-4, R, SB; L. Mills 0-3, 3RBI, BB; M. Belcher 1-3, 2R, 2BB, SB; K. Hopkins 2-4, 2R, 4RBI, HR; S. McDaniel 0-2, R, BB; S. Anderson 6IP, 5H, 5R, 4ER, 3BB, 3K

P&HCC 16, Wm. Peace 8 (Game 2)

P&HCC 308 32 - 16 17 1

WPU 004 13 - 8 8 0

P&HCC: T. Gravely 0-3, R, BB; B. Martz 2-4, R, BB; D. King 2-3, 4R, 2RBI, BB, SB; J. Haas 3-4, R, RBI; C. Garland 3-3, 2R, 4RBI; L. Mills 0-0, BB; M. Belcher 2-4, 24, RBI, SB; K. Wetmore 1-2, 4R, RBI, BB; K. Hopkins 2-3, 3RBI; S. McDaniel 2-3, R, 2RBI, BB; J. Keatts 3IP, 5H, 4R, 3ER, 2BB, K; S. Anderson 2IP, 3H, 4R, 5BB, 2K

INDOOR TRACK

P&HCC posts eight school records at Liberty University

The Patrick & Henry Community College indoor track team traveled to the Liberty University Open Invitational over the weekend, setting eight school records on the day.

Full P&HCC results from the day are listed below.

Liberty University Open Invitational

Women's 60m Dash

Julianna Overby - 9.45 (New School Record)

Women's 800m Run

Alheli Ramos-Garcia - 2:49 (New School Record)

Women's 1 mile Run

Alheli Ramos-Garcia - 6:19 (New School Record)

Men's 60m Dash

Cameron Easley - 7.77 (New School Record)

Tahli Clanton - 7.98 (2nd All-Time)

Men's 200m Dash

Tahli Clanton - 25.46 (New School Record)

Cameron Easley - 25.48 (2nd All-Time)

Men's 400m Run

Riley Brim - 56.34 (New School Record)

Men's 500m Run

Martin Morse - 1:36 (New School Record)

Men's 800m Run

Riley Brim - 2:17 (New School Record)