Area Results: Piedmont District teams compete in first golf match of 2021 season

Halifax County won the first Piedmont District golf match of the 2021 season Thursday at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville.
Halifax shot 302 as a team, besting second place Patrick County (312) by ten strokes.
Patrick County's Wesley Roberson was co-medalist at the match, shooting 72 on the day.
Full Results from Thursday are listed below.
All six Piedmont District schools will play again on Tuesday at Tuscarora Country Club in Danville. Players will tee-off at 2 p.m.
GOLF
Piedmont District Match No. 1
Thursday at Forest Park Country Club
1st - Halifax - 302
- J. Morgan 72 (Co-Medalist)
- J. Cunningham 75
- W. Long 77
- L. Newton 78
- Z. Rhodes 79
- A. Payne 85
2nd - Patrick County - 312
- W. Roberson (Co-Medalist) 72
- J. Hagwood 76
- D. Smith 76
- J. Harris 88
- N. Jessup 94
- C. Corns 90
3rd - Magna Vista - 324
- P. McCrickard 76
- L. Gardner 76
- L. Williams 85
- M. Newman 88
- L. Hall 87
- T. Holthausen 90
4th - Bassett - 335
- C. Bryant 79
- S. Witcher 83
- A. Ray 86
- T. Carter 87
- C. Byrd 92
- T. Jones 93
5th - Tunstall - 439
- L. Jones 93
- G. Abercrombie 110
- J. Jones 113
- S. Boles 123
G.W.-Danville
- S. Gunn 86
- E. Payne 96