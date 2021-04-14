Area Roundup: Area golf results from Magna Vista, Patrick County, and Carlisle

Magna Vista’s golf team competed in the Region 3D championship on Monday at Ashley Plantation in Botetourt, finishing sixth as a team after shooting 324.
Cameron Robertson led the Warriors, shooting 78 and finishing 13th overall. Patrick McCrickard shot an 80 and finished tied for 15th overall.
Patrick County High School’s golf team competed in the Region 2C championship on Monday at Virginia Tech’s Pete Dye River Course in Radford, finishing third as a team after shooting 340.
David Smith and Wesley Roberson led the Cougars, both shooting 82 on the day.
Full Magna Vista and Patrick County results are listed below.
Region 3D Golf Championship
Monday at Ashley Plantation (Botetourt)
6th place—Magna Vista High School (324)
1. Cameron Robertson—78 (13th overall)
2. Patrick McCrickard—80 (T-15th overall)
3. Mason Newman—82
4. Wil Gardner—84
5. Jaken Ford—94
6. Kailei Minter—104
Region 2C Golf Championship
Monday at Virginia Tech’s Pete Dye River Course (Radford)
3rd Place—Patrick County High School (340)
1. David Smith 82
2. Wesley Roberson 82
3. Jalen Hagwood 84
4. Tucker Swails 92
Carlisle defeats Hargrave in second matchCarlisle School defeated Hargrave Military Academy in a dual match Tuesday at Cedars Country Club in Chatham. The score of the match was Carlisle 190, Hargrave 193.
Carlisle was paced by Webb Garrett and Garret Kangas each with a score of 42, sharing match medalist honors with Hargrave players Carter Brinson and Sage Wood.
Camden Holland had a 52 and Dakare Hampton shot 54 to round out the Carlisle scoring.
The Chiefs moved to 2-1 on the season and will next play at Roanoke Catholic on Monday.