Area Roundup: Area golf results from Magna Vista, Patrick County, and Carlisle

Magna Vista’s golf team competed in the Region 3D championship on Monday at Ashley Plantation in Botetourt, finishing sixth as a team after shooting 324.

Cameron Robertson led the Warriors, shooting 78 and finishing 13th overall. Patrick McCrickard shot an 80 and finished tied for 15th overall.

Patrick County High School’s golf team competed in the Region 2C championship on Monday at Virginia Tech’s Pete Dye River Course in Radford, finishing third as a team after shooting 340.

David Smith and Wesley Roberson led the Cougars, both shooting 82 on the day.

Full Magna Vista and Patrick County results are listed below.

Region 3D Golf Championship

Monday at Ashley Plantation (Botetourt)

6th place—Magna Vista High School (324)

1. Cameron Robertson—78 (13th overall)

2. Patrick McCrickard—80 (T-15th overall)

3. Mason Newman—82

4. Wil Gardner—84

5. Jaken Ford—94

6. Kailei Minter—104