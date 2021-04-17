Area Roundup: Bassett competes in Region 3D championship, Doughton qualifies for state meet

CROSS COUNTRY
Bassett competes in Region 3D championship, Doughton qualifies for state meet
Bassett High School sophomore Piper Doughton qualified for the VHSL Class 3 cross country state championship after finishing sixth at the Region 3D championship Thursday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Doughton was the highest finisher for the Bengals, coming in sixth with a time of 20:37.71. That was Doughton's career best time, and the third fastest run by a girls cross country runner in school history.
The Bassett girls team finished fourth as a team, with four either career or season best times.
Shawn Foley was the highest finisher for Bassett's boys, finishing 32nd with a time of 18.52.67. All five of Bassett's boys finishers ran season best times.
Full Bassett results are listed below:
Region 3D Cross Country Championship
Thursday at Smith River Sports Complex
Bassett High School results
Girls 5K
6th - Piper Doughton 20:37.71
17th - Sienna Bailey 22:16.99
23rd - Zoe Kinkema 22:46.62