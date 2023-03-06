Bassett High School graduate Kim McNeill was named American Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Coach of the Year after leading East Carolina to a 20-9 record this season.

In her fourth year with the Pirates, McNeill turned the team around after going 11-18 last season. ECU was 11-5 in AAC play this year, and finished third in the conference's regular season standings.

McNeill is the first ECU women's basketball coach to win coach of the year since 2013.

McNeill, formerly Kim Hairston, graduated from BHS and went on to play at Radford University and the University of Richmond. She served as an assistant coach at James Madison, Richmond, California, Georgia, and University of Virginia before landing her first head coaching position at the University of Hartford in 2016. She stayed in Hartford for three seasons before taking the same role at East Carolina.

The Pirates received a bye in the first round of the AAC Tournament, and will begin play on Tuesday against the winner of Tulane and Cincinnati. Tipoff on Tuesday, from Fort Worth, Texas, is at 9 p.m. The game will stream on ESPN+.

HAIRSTON NAMED TO ALL-CIAA ROOKIE TEAM

Magna Vista High School graduate Tanashia Hairston was named to the All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Rookie Team in her freshman year at Shaw University.

Hairston, a 2022 graduate of MVHS, played in 30 games this season for the Bear's women's basketball team, starting five times. She averaged nearly 14 minutes a game, and scored 5.3 points per game. She had a season-high 15 points on December 2 against the University of Virginia.

Hairston led the Bears shooting 43 percent from the 3-point line, and was second on the team with 18 made 3s.

The Bears finished the season 18-14, and lost in the first round of the CIAA tournament.