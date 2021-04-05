Area Roundup: Bassett, Magna Vista, Patrick County football all miss out on playoffs

None of the three local high school football teams qualified this season for their respective region tournaments, with the VHSL announcing the region playoff schedules on Monday.

In the final Region 3D standings, Bassett (3-2) finished fifth, 0.167 points out of fourth place, with the top four teams making the postseason.

The VHSL dropped the region playoffs from eight to four teams this year as part of the condensed COVID-19 spring schedule.

Also in Region 3D, Magna Vista (3-3) finished 10th, missing out on the postseason for the first time in 12 years.

In Region 2C, Patrick County (0-4) also finished 10th.

With the football regular season shortened from 10 to six regular season games this spring, the VHSL is allowing teams that don't make the playoffs to schedule an extra game after the regular season. As part of the VHSL +1 rule, Magna Vista will now finish the season on Friday at Northside High School in Roanoke. The Vikings (1-3) finished tied for fifth in Region 3D. The Warriors and Vikings last met in the 2019 playoffs, a game Northside won to eliminate Magna Vista.

Kickoff for Friday's game is at 7 p.m.