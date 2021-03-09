Area Roundup: Bassett sweeps Halifax in PD volleyball battle

Bassett came away with 3-game volleyball victory over Halifax in South Boston Monday night by scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-13.

Sydney Martin had 32 assists and 11 points for the Bengals. Allie Laine had 18 kills, seven blocks, and 12 points. Annie Laine had 11 kills and three blocks, and Zoie Pace had 15 digs.

Bassett (2-0) will return home on Thursday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.

CORRECTION

In Tuesday's edition of The Bulletin, a name was left out of Magna Vista's golf results. Warriors senior Wil Gardner shot 81 to finish second on the team.