Area Roundup: Bassett's Adam Martin picks up win as Bengals, Magna Vista swimmers compete at Region 3D championship
Bassett swimming

Bassett's Adam Martin (shown here in a meet in 2019) picked up a first and second place finish at the Region 3D swimming championships Saturday in Christiansburg.

 Bulletin file photo

Bassett senior Adam Martin made the most of his first high school swim meet of the season, coming away with a first and second place finish at the Region 3D championships Saturday at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

Martin win the boys 200 yard IM with a time of 1:55.23, and finished second in the boys 100 yard butterfly with a time of 52.38, more than a full second faster than third place.

The Bengals and Magna Vista were both competing for the first time this season after competition was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bassett sophomore Hunter Goad finished fifth in the boys 100 yard backstroke and seventh in the 100 yard freestyle. 

Finley Underwood was the highest individual finisher for the Warriors, coming away with a ninth place finish in the boys 50 yard freestyle. 

The Warriors boys 200 yard freestyle relay, consisting of Luke Haynes, Brandon Hall, William Bendall, and Underwood, finished seventh. The Warriors girls 200 yard freestyle relay, consisting of Kendall Motley, Karli Barker, Kennedy Colman, and Camille Underwood, finished eight.

Full results for the Bengals and Warriors are listed below:

Region 3D Swimming Championships

Saturday at Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Boys 200 yard IM

1st - Adam Martin (BHS), 1:55.23

Boys 100 yard butterfly

2nd - Adam Martin (BHS), 52.38

Boys 50 year freestyle

9th - Finley Underwood (MVHS), 25.38

22nd - William Bendall (MVHS), 29.47

Girls 50 yard freestyle

17th - Camille Underwood (MVHS), 34.92

18th - Karlie Barker (MVHS), 35.22

19th - Kendall Motley (MVHS), 35.57

22nd - Jennifer Turner (BHS), 37.78

25th - Kennedy Colman (MVHS), 40.22

26th - Callie Ferguson (BHS), 40.27

Boys 100 yard freestyle

7th - Hunter Goad (BHS), 59.93

12th - Luke Haynes (MVHS), 1:04.62

17th - Finley Underwood (MVHS), 1:09.66

19th - Brandon Hall (MVHS), 1:14.76

Girls 100 yard freestyle

17th - Camile Underwood (MVHS), 1:22.91

18th - Karli Barker (MVHS), 1:24.60

21st - Jennifer Turner (BHS), 1:28.51

24th - Callie Ferguson (BHS), 1:33.45

Boys 200 yard freestyle relay

7th - MVHS (L. Haynes, B. Hall, W. Bendall, F. Underwood), 1:53.87

Girls 200 yard freestyle relay

8th - MVHS (K. Motley, K. Barker, K. Colman, C. Underwood), 2:26.35

Boys 100 yard backstroke

5th - Hunter Goad (BHS), 1:10.58

12th - Brandon Hall (MVHS), 1:34.16

Girls 100 yard backstroke

12th - Kendall Motley (MVHS), 1:41.66

Boys 100 yard breaststroke

10th - Luke Haynes (MVHS), 1:28.78

13th - William Bendall (MVHS), 1:46.69

Girls 100 yard breaststroke

16th - Kennedy Colman (MVHS), 2:01.01

Girls team scores

8th - Magna Vista 

Boys team scores

7th - Bassett

9th - Magna Vista

