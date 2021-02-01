Area Roundup: Bassett's Adam Martin picks up win as Bengals, Magna Vista swimmers compete at Region 3D championship

Bassett senior Adam Martin made the most of his first high school swim meet of the season, coming away with a first and second place finish at the Region 3D championships Saturday at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

Martin win the boys 200 yard IM with a time of 1:55.23, and finished second in the boys 100 yard butterfly with a time of 52.38, more than a full second faster than third place.

The Bengals and Magna Vista were both competing for the first time this season after competition was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bassett sophomore Hunter Goad finished fifth in the boys 100 yard backstroke and seventh in the 100 yard freestyle.

Finley Underwood was the highest individual finisher for the Warriors, coming away with a ninth place finish in the boys 50 yard freestyle.

The Warriors boys 200 yard freestyle relay, consisting of Luke Haynes, Brandon Hall, William Bendall, and Underwood, finished seventh. The Warriors girls 200 yard freestyle relay, consisting of Kendall Motley, Karli Barker, Kennedy Colman, and Camille Underwood, finished eight.

Full results for the Bengals and Warriors are listed below:

Region 3D Swimming Championships