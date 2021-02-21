 Skip to main content
Area Roundup: Bassett's Foley wins Region 3D indoor track triple jump title, plus more Bengals and Warriors results; PHCC baseball sweeps Saturday doubleheader
Bassett High School junior Shawn Foley was victorious in the triple jump at the VHSL Region 3D indoor track and field championship over the weekend.

Foley jumped 36-feet, 3-inches, nearly seven inches further than the second place finisher.

Foley also finished third in the boys high jump, clearing 5-feet.

The Bengals had four other top-3 finishes on the day. The boys 4x200 meter relay team, consisting of Zay Martin, Sterling Jamison, Brandon Easley, and Cameron Easley, finished second with a time of 1:40.44.

The boys 4x400 meter relay team, consisting of Easley, Martin, Nathan Morrison, and Chase Robertson, finished third with a time of 3:58.69.

Piper Doughton finished third in the girls 1000 meter run, running 3:31.89.

Martin was third in the boys 300 meter dash with a time of 38.84, and Will Belongia was third in the boys shot put, throwing 34-06.00.

Magna Vista also had three runners compete at the meet. Deontae Lawson was the Warriors highest finisher with a seventh place finish in the boys 300 meter dash, running 40.21.

Full results for Bassett and Magna Vista are listed below:

VHSL Region 3D Indoor Track and Field Championships

Saturday at Hidden Valley High School

Girls 55 Meter Hurdles

6th - Zoe Kinkema (BHS), 11.31

Boys 55 Meter Hurdles

6th - Brendon Easley (BHS), 11.02

Girls 55 Meter Dash

14th - Aliviah Fulcher (BHS), 9.22

16th - Emma Jennings (BHS), 10.51

Boys 55 Meter Dash

9th - Dekavis Preston (MVHS), 7.46

10th - Brendon Easley (BHS), 7.48

11th - Sterling Jamison (BHS), 7.62

18th - Chase Smith (BHS), 8.70

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay

6th - Bassett (Z. Kinkema, A. Goad, A. Ramos-Garcia, P. Doughton), 2:14.08

Boys 4x200 Meter Relay

2nd - Bassett (Z. Martin, S. Jamison, B. Easley, C. Easley), 1:40.44

Girls 500 Meter Run

14th - Alheli Ramos-Garcia (BHS), 1:45.95

Boys 500 Meter Run

7th - Nathan Morrison (BHS), 1:22.41

9th - Rennie Hairston Jr. (MVHS), 1:25.73

14th - Casey Ferguson (BHS), 1:29.36

15th - Chase Smith (BHS), 1:29.87

Girls 1000 Meter Run

3rd - Piper Doughton (BHS), 3:31.89

Boys 1000 Meter Run

18th - Casey Ferguson (BHS), 3:55.23

Girls 300 Meter Dash

5th - Zoe Kinkema (BHS), 49.74

8th - Aliviah Fulcher (BHS), 52.94

13th - Amanda Goad (BHS), 1:00.18

Boys 300 Meter Dash

3rd - Zay Martin (BHS), 38.84

7th - Deontae Lawson (MVHS), 40.21

11th - Cameron Easley (BHS), 41.00

14th - Rennie Hairston Jr. (MVHS), 43.05

16th - Chase Robertson (BHS), 45.21

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

7th - Bassett (P. Doughton, H. Helms, A. Fulcher, A. Ramos-Garcia), 5:02.24

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

3rd - Bassett (C. Easley, Z. Martin, N. Morrison, C. Robertson), 3:58.69

Boys Triple Jump

1st - Shawn Foley (BHS), 36-03.00

5th - Keshaun Valentine (BHS), 32-04.50

6th - Sterling Jamison (BHS), 30-04.50

Boys High Jump

3rd - Shawn Foley (BHS), 5-00.00

Girls Shot Put

10th - Emma Jennings (BHS), 15-11.00

Boys Shot Put 

3rd - Will Belongia (BHS), 34-06.00

Girls Team Scores

8th - Bassett, 19 points

Boys Team Scores

5th - Bassett, 54 points

13th - Magna Vista, 2 points

PHCC baseball sweeps Saturday doubleheader

Patrick Henry Community College got the weekend off to a good start with a sweet of Surry Community College in a Saturday doubleheader at Hooker Field. The Patriots won Game 1 12-0, and Game 2 11-1.

In Game 1, Drew Harlow threw five innings, allowing just one hit with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

Javian Serrano was 2-3 with three RBIs, two runs scored, and two stolen bases. Skylar Saunders was 2-2 with two RBIs, a run scored, and a stolen base, and Omar Gonzalez was 1-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.

In Game 2, Magnus Ellerts threw four scoreless innings, allowing one hit with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Eli Lam was 1-2 with two walks, an RBI, and a run scored, and Max Harper was 1-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored, and two stolen bases. 

The Patriots (4-0) returned home for another doubleheader against Lenoir Community College on Sunday. Results of both games were unavailable at press time.

