Area Roundup: Bassett's Foley wins Region 3D indoor track triple jump title, plus more Bengals and Warriors results; PHCC baseball sweeps Saturday doubleheader

Bassett High School junior Shawn Foley was victorious in the triple jump at the VHSL Region 3D indoor track and field championship over the weekend.

Foley jumped 36-feet, 3-inches, nearly seven inches further than the second place finisher.

Foley also finished third in the boys high jump, clearing 5-feet.

The Bengals had four other top-3 finishes on the day. The boys 4x200 meter relay team, consisting of Zay Martin, Sterling Jamison, Brandon Easley, and Cameron Easley, finished second with a time of 1:40.44.

The boys 4x400 meter relay team, consisting of Easley, Martin, Nathan Morrison, and Chase Robertson, finished third with a time of 3:58.69.

Piper Doughton finished third in the girls 1000 meter run, running 3:31.89.

Martin was third in the boys 300 meter dash with a time of 38.84, and Will Belongia was third in the boys shot put, throwing 34-06.00.

Magna Vista also had three runners compete at the meet. Deontae Lawson was the Warriors highest finisher with a seventh place finish in the boys 300 meter dash, running 40.21.

Full results for Bassett and Magna Vista are listed below: