Area Roundup: Bassett's Foley wins Region 3D indoor track triple jump title, plus more Bengals and Warriors results; PHCC baseball sweeps Saturday doubleheader

Bassett High School junior Shawn Foley was victorious in the triple jump at the VHSL Region 3D indoor track and field championship over the weekend.
Foley jumped 36-feet, 3-inches, nearly seven inches further than the second place finisher.
Foley also finished third in the boys high jump, clearing 5-feet.
The Bengals had four other top-3 finishes on the day. The boys 4x200 meter relay team, consisting of Zay Martin, Sterling Jamison, Brandon Easley, and Cameron Easley, finished second with a time of 1:40.44.
The boys 4x400 meter relay team, consisting of Easley, Martin, Nathan Morrison, and Chase Robertson, finished third with a time of 3:58.69.
Piper Doughton finished third in the girls 1000 meter run, running 3:31.89.
Martin was third in the boys 300 meter dash with a time of 38.84, and Will Belongia was third in the boys shot put, throwing 34-06.00.
Magna Vista also had three runners compete at the meet. Deontae Lawson was the Warriors highest finisher with a seventh place finish in the boys 300 meter dash, running 40.21.
Full results for Bassett and Magna Vista are listed below:
VHSL Region 3D Indoor Track and Field Championships
Saturday at Hidden Valley High School
Girls 55 Meter Hurdles
6th - Zoe Kinkema (BHS), 11.31
Boys 55 Meter Hurdles
6th - Brendon Easley (BHS), 11.02
Girls 55 Meter Dash
14th - Aliviah Fulcher (BHS), 9.22
16th - Emma Jennings (BHS), 10.51
Boys 55 Meter Dash
9th - Dekavis Preston (MVHS), 7.46
10th - Brendon Easley (BHS), 7.48
11th - Sterling Jamison (BHS), 7.62
18th - Chase Smith (BHS), 8.70
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
6th - Bassett (Z. Kinkema, A. Goad, A. Ramos-Garcia, P. Doughton), 2:14.08
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
2nd - Bassett (Z. Martin, S. Jamison, B. Easley, C. Easley), 1:40.44
Girls 500 Meter Run
14th - Alheli Ramos-Garcia (BHS), 1:45.95
Boys 500 Meter Run
7th - Nathan Morrison (BHS), 1:22.41
9th - Rennie Hairston Jr. (MVHS), 1:25.73
14th - Casey Ferguson (BHS), 1:29.36
15th - Chase Smith (BHS), 1:29.87
Girls 1000 Meter Run
3rd - Piper Doughton (BHS), 3:31.89
Boys 1000 Meter Run
18th - Casey Ferguson (BHS), 3:55.23
Girls 300 Meter Dash
5th - Zoe Kinkema (BHS), 49.74
8th - Aliviah Fulcher (BHS), 52.94
13th - Amanda Goad (BHS), 1:00.18
Boys 300 Meter Dash
3rd - Zay Martin (BHS), 38.84
7th - Deontae Lawson (MVHS), 40.21
11th - Cameron Easley (BHS), 41.00
14th - Rennie Hairston Jr. (MVHS), 43.05
16th - Chase Robertson (BHS), 45.21
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
7th - Bassett (P. Doughton, H. Helms, A. Fulcher, A. Ramos-Garcia), 5:02.24
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
3rd - Bassett (C. Easley, Z. Martin, N. Morrison, C. Robertson), 3:58.69
Boys Triple Jump
1st - Shawn Foley (BHS), 36-03.00
5th - Keshaun Valentine (BHS), 32-04.50
6th - Sterling Jamison (BHS), 30-04.50
Boys High Jump
3rd - Shawn Foley (BHS), 5-00.00
Girls Shot Put
10th - Emma Jennings (BHS), 15-11.00
Boys Shot Put
3rd - Will Belongia (BHS), 34-06.00
Girls Team Scores
8th - Bassett, 19 points
Boys Team Scores
5th - Bassett, 54 points
13th - Magna Vista, 2 points
PHCC baseball sweeps Saturday doubleheader
Patrick Henry Community College got the weekend off to a good start with a sweet of Surry Community College in a Saturday doubleheader at Hooker Field. The Patriots won Game 1 12-0, and Game 2 11-1.
In Game 1, Drew Harlow threw five innings, allowing just one hit with 13 strikeouts and two walks.
Javian Serrano was 2-3 with three RBIs, two runs scored, and two stolen bases. Skylar Saunders was 2-2 with two RBIs, a run scored, and a stolen base, and Omar Gonzalez was 1-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
In Game 2, Magnus Ellerts threw four scoreless innings, allowing one hit with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Eli Lam was 1-2 with two walks, an RBI, and a run scored, and Max Harper was 1-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored, and two stolen bases.
The Patriots (4-0) returned home for another doubleheader against Lenoir Community College on Sunday. Results of both games were unavailable at press time.