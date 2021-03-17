Area Roundup: Bassett's girls cross country team win Piedmont District meet; Sellers ready to defend track title at South Boston Speedway

In winning the NASCAR Virginia state title, he took the state title by a 70-point margin over Daniel Silvestri.

Sellers and his team are proud of their 2020 accomplishments, but one thing was different. They were unable to compete at South Boston Speedway, his home track, as the track was idle in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To not have our home track to come to was definitely different,” Sellers said.

“We had to drive by South Boston to go to Dominion Raceway and Langley. Knowing we were going to have to stay in a motel room and that sort of thing was definitely different. We like to be at home every night.”

Sellers and his team will be returning to South Boston Speedway for Saturday’s season-opening Back On Track Twin 75s racing program. The event will be headlined by twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division.

“I’m just glad to be back,” Sellers said. “All of our local sponsors want to come back out. They’ve been chomping at the bit to get out and see racing. So are all of our local fans.”

The defending South Boston Speedway NASCAR track champion says racing at South Boston paves the way for success at other venues.