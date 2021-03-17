Area Roundup: Bassett's girls cross country team win Piedmont District meet; Sellers ready to defend track title at South Boston Speedway

With four of the top five finishers, Bassett's girls cross country team won Tuesday's Piedmont District regular season meet at Smith River Sports Complex.
Bengals sophomore Piper Doughton was the overall winner, running 21:24. Zoe Kinkema, Sienna Baily, and Hailey Helms finished 3rd, 4th, and 5th for Bassett.
Bassett scored 20 points, besting Halifax County High School, which scored 41, and Tunstall, which scored 82.
Bassett's boys finished second. Shawn Foley was the top finishing Bengal, coming in fourth place running 19:31.
Tunstall was the boys team winner, scoring 27 points.
Full results from Tuesday meet are listed below:
Piedmont District Meet No. 2
Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex
Girls 5000 Meter Run
1 Piper Doughton 10 Bassett 21:24.23
2 Sophia Hearp 11 Tunstall 23:04.57
3 Zoe Kinkema 11 Bassett 23:23.07
4 Sienna Bailey 9 Bassett 23:37.15
5 Hailey Helms 9 Bassett 23:40.27
6 Savannah Reid 12 Tunstall 23:59.07
7 Alheli Ramos-Garcia 11 Bassett 24:21.23
8 Aliviah Fulcher 9 Bassett 24:26.85
9 Kendall Moore 12 Tunstall 25:23.95
10 Amanda Goad 10 Bassett 25:51.80
11 Claire Howe 9 Bassett 25:52.48
12 Abby Eades 10 Tunstall 26:04.17
13 Lydia Wenzel 11 Halifax County 27:24.12
14 Sydney Mahoney 12 Tunstall 28:22.41
15 Brittany Dalton 10 Tunstall 28:45.32
16 Miranda Cochran 12 Tunstall 29:24.33
17 Ashley Irby 11 Halifax County 29:29.09
18 Jenna Hall 10 Halifax County 29:57.91
19 Morgan Crenshaw 10 Halifax County 30:01.58
20 Mallory Salley 10 Halifax County 30:49.10
21 Sophia Barker 10 Tunstall 34:02.73
22 Susanna Watts 12 Halifax County 34:47.78
23 Mia Lewis 10 Halifax County 38:07.00
24 Elizabeth Lewis 11 Tunstall 38:27.03
25 Annette Santiago 11 Bassett 39:54.34
Girls Team Scores
1 Bassett 20
2 Tunstall 41
3 Halifax County 82
Boys 5000 Meter Run
1 Ashton Weaver 12 Tunstall 17:28.70
2 Charles Hearp 11 Tunstall 17:49.70
3 Andrew Salley 12 Halifax County 18:51.75
4 Shawn Foley 11 Bassett 19:31.62
5 Nathan Morrison 11 Bassett 20:24.15
6 Ethan Kirkhart 11 Halifax County 21:05.49
7 Azael Quinteros 9 Tunstall 21:24.24
8 Nikolas Hearp 11 Tunstall 21:24.61
9 Jc Gonazales 10 Tunstall 21:32.83
10 Zay Martin 12 Bassett 21:38.70
11 Benjamin Flores 10 Bassett 21:39.91
12 James Francis 12 Halifax County 21:40.77
13 Chase Smith 9 Bassett 22:19.39
14 Alexis Tiznado 10 Tunstall 22:42.90
15 Edwin Diaz 9 Tunstall 22:44.70
16 Lucas Walker 9 Tunstall 24:58.26
17 Trevor Riddle 12 Halifax County 25:04.28
18 Luke Cassada 9 Tunstall 25:07.72
19 Matt Ross 12 Tunstall 25:13.92
20 Luke Redd 12 Halifax County 25:15.24
21 Cole Grogan 10 Tunstall 25:42.65
22 Nathan Comer 12 Halifax County 26:24.43
23 Dallas Younger 10 Tunstall 28:13.98
24 Landon Light 9 Tunstall 28:40.49
25 Colton Wells 9 Tunstall 31:26.20
Boys Team Scores
1 Tunstall 27
2 Bassett 43
3 Halifax County 54
Track champ Sellers looking forward to return to South Boston Speedway
By Joe Chandler
Special to the Bulletin
By virtually every measure Peyton Sellers’ 2020 season was a huge success.
The Danville resident finished the season as the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national runner-up and captured the NASCAR Virginia state title. Sellers recorded 10 wins in 30 starts, and had 26 top-5 finishes. He finished 28 points behind national champion Josh Berry.
In winning the NASCAR Virginia state title, he took the state title by a 70-point margin over Daniel Silvestri.
Sellers and his team are proud of their 2020 accomplishments, but one thing was different. They were unable to compete at South Boston Speedway, his home track, as the track was idle in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To not have our home track to come to was definitely different,” Sellers said.
“We had to drive by South Boston to go to Dominion Raceway and Langley. Knowing we were going to have to stay in a motel room and that sort of thing was definitely different. We like to be at home every night.”
Sellers and his team will be returning to South Boston Speedway for Saturday’s season-opening Back On Track Twin 75s racing program. The event will be headlined by twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division.
“I’m just glad to be back,” Sellers said. “All of our local sponsors want to come back out. They’ve been chomping at the bit to get out and see racing. So are all of our local fans.”
The defending South Boston Speedway NASCAR track champion says racing at South Boston paves the way for success at other venues.
“We want to compete for wins at any level of racing, whether it be here (at South Boston Speedway) or traveling around to bigger shows. Any time we race South Boston it makes us better when we go to bigger shows. If we can come here and hone-in, win a few races, and run well it’s going to help us later in the year when we go to some of the bigger money races.”
Sellers enters the 2021 season at South Boston Speedway having won the NASCAR track championship five times, including titles in each of the past three seasons.
A good start to the season is important in making a title bid. In 2019 Sellers earned a pair of second-place finishes in the twin races that opened South Boston Speedway’s season.
“We’ve been able to be competitive in the season opener a lot of years," Sellers said. "We’ve been able to win a lot of races, whether it be us or our customers’ cars. I think that’s because we try to work hard over the winter and get our cars dialed in right.”
During a break in a recent testing session at South Boston Speedway, Sellers said he felt good about his cars.
“The two cars I have are the same two cars we raced last year,” he said. “I feel like we’ve got them figured out. I feel like we know what the characteristics of each car are. I look forward to getting back into that rhythm and racing them.”
South Boston Speedway will kick off its 64th season of racing on Saturday with the 2 p.m. running of the Back On Track Twin 75s racing program. Twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and twin 25-lap races for the Limited Sportsman Division highlight the afternoon’s six-race card. A 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division will round out the afternoon’s racing action.