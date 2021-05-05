Area Roundup: Bassett's Perry starts minor league season in Florida; Tony Gravely to host wrestling camp at PHCC

Bassett High School graduate Nate Perry is beginning the 2021 Minor League Baseball season rehabbing an injury in Florida.
Perry said by text this week he'll begin the season with the Houston Astros Gulf Coast League affiliate in Florida. He doesn't know how long he'll be on the rehab assignment, but he hopes to know more in the next couple of days what his recovery timeline looks like.
Perry was drafted by the Astros in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft, the same year he graduated from Bassett High School. He most recently played with the Astros Low-A affiliate in New York, the Tri-City ValleyCats, where he was named MVP of the New York-Penn League All-Star Game in 2019.
Perry didn't play anywhere in 2020 after MLB canceled the entire minor league season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was expected to start the 2021 season in High-A with the Asheville Tourists in North Carolina.
The 2021 Minor League Baseball season began on Tuesday.
Tony Gravely to host free wrestling camp at PHCC
Magna Vista graduate, and current UFC professional, Tony Gravely will host a free wrestling camp at Patrick Henry Community College on May 22.
The camp is open to wrestlers of all ages, and no pre-registration is required. Those wanting to participate can show up on the morning of the camp.
The camp will be held at the PHCC wrestling room, Philpott Hall Room 106, on the school's campus. It will run from 8 a.m.-noon.
Gravely won two state championships as a wrestler at Magna Vista High School, and was a 2-time Southern Conference Champion at Appalachian State University. He signed a professional contract with UFC in 2019, with a professional record of 21-6. He won his most recent UFC fight on April 17.
South Boston Speedway conducts track services training class
By Joe Chandler, Special to the Bulletin
Continuing its efforts as an industry leader in safety, South Boston Speedway hosted a three-hour training class prior to its May 1 racing event. The class involved South Boston Speedway Track Services and representatives from the South Boston Fire Department and the Cluster Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
Medical personnel from Duke Life Flight in Durham, North Carolina and Centra One from Lynchburg also participated, flying their medical helicopters into South Boston Speedway to participate in the training.
“We could not be happier with our team for taking part in this training,” said South Boston Speedway Assistant General Manager Chase Brashears. “We’re firm believers that you can never have too much training, and that includes our track services team that provides expert care to participants during our events. Our team was able to review the basics of driver care during an incident and then put all of those skills together at the end of the training when they conducted a full drill of a driver extrication.”
Dave Howell, a flight paramedic with Centra One, said he and his team were glad to have the opportunity to participate in the training.
“This is a little bit unique, and specialized,” Howell said. “We just feel very fortunate to be able to come out and help the community and show these people at the speedway what we are able to do as far as speeding up patient care for them and take care of them in their time of need.”
South Boston Speedway Limited Sportsman Division competitor Kenny Mills Jr. of South Boston volunteered to participate in the training by allowing members of the track services team extricate him from a racecar.
"It was different climbing into a car knowing I was going to be extricated from it,” Mills said. “I can honestly say it was a cool experience in regard to being able to watch the safety works do what they do first-hand. The training speaks volumes that South Boston Speedway is investing so much into safety for us drivers and I totally commend them for it."
Veteran Late Model Stock Car Division competitor Terry Dease said knowing that South Boston Speedway’s track services personnel are trained in how to handle emergency situations makes him feel "100 percent better."
"I’m glad and 100 percent satisfied that South Boston Speedway is providing this training,” Dease added.
The training course concluded with participants putting all the applications together in a full real-world scenario that included fully cutting open a racecar, rendering medical aid and extricating a driver. During the final exercise South Boston Speedway Track Services personnel along with the other participants gained experience using new safety equipment the track obtained this season.