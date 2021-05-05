Area Roundup: Bassett's Perry starts minor league season in Florida; Tony Gravely to host wrestling camp at PHCC

Dave Howell, a flight paramedic with Centra One, said he and his team were glad to have the opportunity to participate in the training.

“This is a little bit unique, and specialized,” Howell said. “We just feel very fortunate to be able to come out and help the community and show these people at the speedway what we are able to do as far as speeding up patient care for them and take care of them in their time of need.”

South Boston Speedway Limited Sportsman Division competitor Kenny Mills Jr. of South Boston volunteered to participate in the training by allowing members of the track services team extricate him from a racecar.

"It was different climbing into a car knowing I was going to be extricated from it,” Mills said. “I can honestly say it was a cool experience in regard to being able to watch the safety works do what they do first-hand. The training speaks volumes that South Boston Speedway is investing so much into safety for us drivers and I totally commend them for it."

Veteran Late Model Stock Car Division competitor Terry Dease said knowing that South Boston Speedway’s track services personnel are trained in how to handle emergency situations makes him feel "100 percent better."