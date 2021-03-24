 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Roundup: Bassett's Piper Doughton picks up another XC victory; Carlisle baseball opens season with win
0 comments
editor's pick

Area Roundup: Bassett's Piper Doughton picks up another XC victory; Carlisle baseball opens season with win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For the second week in a row, Bassett sophomore Piper Doughton won a Piedmont District cross country meet.

Doughton won Tuesday's PD No. 2 regular season meet at Stuart's Rotary Field, running the 4,000 meter race in 17:36, 44 seconds better than her teammate Sienna Bailey, who ran 18:20.

Bassett's boys picked up a team win over Halifax County, with the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th place finishers. Shawn Foley was the top finisher for the Bengals, running 16:07.56.

Irene Smith was the top finishing Patrick Country runner, finishing third in the girls race after running 18:38. Riley Brim was the top finishing Patrick County runner in the boys race, finishing 9th and running 18:46.56.

Full results from the meet are listed below:

Piedmont District Cross Country Meet No. 2 

At Rotary Field, Stuart

Boys 4000 Meter Results

1. Andrew Salley, HCHS, 14:49.94

2. Ethan Kirkhart, HCHS, 15:55.74

3. Shawn Foley, BHS, 16:07.56

4. Nathan Morrison, BHS, 16:21,57

5. Zay Martin, BHS 16:23:90

6. Benjamin Flores, BHS, 17:35.75

7. James Francis, HCHS, 17:36.78

8. Chase Smith, BHS, 18:00.16

9. Riley Brim, PCHS, 18:46.56

10. Trevor Riddle, HCHS, 19:55.16

11. Luke Redd, HCHS, 20:38.03

12. Nathan Comer, HCHS, 21:23.64

13. Reyli Martinez-Tejada, PCHS, 23:57.24

Boys Team Results

1. Bassett 26

2. Halifax County 29

Girls 4000 Meter Run

1. Piper Doughton, BHS, 17:36.00

2. Sienna Bailey, BHS, 18:20.00

3. Irene Smith, PCHS, 18:38.00

4. Zoe Kinkema, BHS, 18:59.00

5. Hailey Helms, BHS, 19:30.00

6. Aliviah Fulcher, BHS, 20:28.00

7. Alheli Ramos-Garcia, BHS, 20:34.00

8. Claire Howe, BHS, 29:41.00

9. Lydia Wenzel, HCHS, 22:16.00

10. Amanda Goad, BHS, 22:52.00

11. Vanessa Mabe, PCHS, 22:55.00

BASEBALL

Carlisle opens season with road win at Hargrave

Carlisle's baseball team came away with a 15-5 road victory at Hargrave Military Academy Monday to open the 2021 spring season.

Addison Clark, a senior VMI commit, was 3-4 at the plate with five RBIs, two doubles, and a triple to lead the Chiefs. Colby Cunningham was 1-2 with three walks and two RBIs, and Styles Geramita picked up the win on the mound, throwing 3-1/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

Carlisle will play its home opener on Wednesday against Kerr Vance Academy at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March Madness: Who has the best and worst odds in the West region

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert