Area Roundup: Bassett's Piper Doughton picks up another XC victory; Carlisle baseball opens season with win

For the second week in a row, Bassett sophomore Piper Doughton won a Piedmont District cross country meet.
Doughton won Tuesday's PD No. 2 regular season meet at Stuart's Rotary Field, running the 4,000 meter race in 17:36, 44 seconds better than her teammate Sienna Bailey, who ran 18:20.
Bassett's boys picked up a team win over Halifax County, with the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th place finishers. Shawn Foley was the top finisher for the Bengals, running 16:07.56.
Irene Smith was the top finishing Patrick Country runner, finishing third in the girls race after running 18:38. Riley Brim was the top finishing Patrick County runner in the boys race, finishing 9th and running 18:46.56.
Full results from the meet are listed below:
Piedmont District Cross Country Meet No. 2
At Rotary Field, Stuart
Boys 4000 Meter Results
1. Andrew Salley, HCHS, 14:49.94
2. Ethan Kirkhart, HCHS, 15:55.74
3. Shawn Foley, BHS, 16:07.56
4. Nathan Morrison, BHS, 16:21,57
5. Zay Martin, BHS 16:23:90
6. Benjamin Flores, BHS, 17:35.75
7. James Francis, HCHS, 17:36.78
8. Chase Smith, BHS, 18:00.16
9. Riley Brim, PCHS, 18:46.56
10. Trevor Riddle, HCHS, 19:55.16
11. Luke Redd, HCHS, 20:38.03
12. Nathan Comer, HCHS, 21:23.64
13. Reyli Martinez-Tejada, PCHS, 23:57.24
Boys Team Results
1. Bassett 26
2. Halifax County 29
Girls 4000 Meter Run
1. Piper Doughton, BHS, 17:36.00
2. Sienna Bailey, BHS, 18:20.00
3. Irene Smith, PCHS, 18:38.00
4. Zoe Kinkema, BHS, 18:59.00
5. Hailey Helms, BHS, 19:30.00
6. Aliviah Fulcher, BHS, 20:28.00
7. Alheli Ramos-Garcia, BHS, 20:34.00
8. Claire Howe, BHS, 29:41.00
9. Lydia Wenzel, HCHS, 22:16.00
10. Amanda Goad, BHS, 22:52.00
11. Vanessa Mabe, PCHS, 22:55.00
BASEBALL
Carlisle opens season with road win at Hargrave
Carlisle's baseball team came away with a 15-5 road victory at Hargrave Military Academy Monday to open the 2021 spring season.
Addison Clark, a senior VMI commit, was 3-4 at the plate with five RBIs, two doubles, and a triple to lead the Chiefs. Colby Cunningham was 1-2 with three walks and two RBIs, and Styles Geramita picked up the win on the mound, throwing 3-1/3 innings with seven strikeouts.
Carlisle will play its home opener on Wednesday against Kerr Vance Academy at 4:30 p.m.