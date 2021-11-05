Area Roundup: Bassett's Prillaman earns All-Big South honors; Martinsville Bulldog Boosters meet this week

Former Bassett High School student Skyler Prillaman has done nothing but impress during her time on the soccer field at High Point University, and she received honors this week to prove it.

Prillaman, a Ridgeway resident who attended BHS, was named All-Big South First Team & to the Big South All-Academic Team this week as a member of the Panthers' women's soccer team.

According to the HPU website, Prillaman has six goals on the season and had four assists for a total of 16 points. The redshirt junior scored two game-winning goals for HPU this season, and had a hat-trick in a game against Longwood earlier this season.

The Panthers (9-7-2) will play the Big South tournament championship game on Sunday in Buies Creek, North Carolina, taking on Campbell University at 1 p.m. A livestream will be available on ESPN+.

BULLDOGS BOOSTERS TO MEET THIS WEEK

The Martinsville Bulldog Boosters will be meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Martinsville High School Commons.

All Bulldog fans are invited to attend as MHS football coach Bobby Martin reviews the recently completed regular season.

For more information, please contact Tim Byrd at (276)252-5052 or email byrds85@comcast.net.