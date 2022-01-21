Area Roundup: Bulldog Boosters to meet this Monday

The Martinsville Bulldog Boosters will be meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. at Martinsville High School. All Bulldog fans are invited to attend.
For more information contact Tim Byrd at (276)252-5052 or byrds85@comcast.net.
Sports editor Cara Cooper questions recent fan behavior at sporting events across the country.
It's the last week of Bulletin Pick'em until the Super Bowl, and it's coming down to the wire. This week's guest is Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The indoor track teams at Martinsville and Bassett High Schools competed in the Walter Bassett Invitational Saturday at Liberty University. Here are full results for both teams.
Friday's victory over Bassett for the Martinsville boys basketball team was their fifth of the season, but the first varsity win in a long career for coach Doug Hankins.
Sunday
After missing so much in the sports world in 2020, local high school and college teams came out with a bang in 2021. Here are the 21 most standout teams, athletes, and moments in local sports over the last 12 months.
A look at former Magna Vista High School athletes competing at the next level
Magna Vista's girls basketball team had 25 steals, many of which came thanks to their nearly impenetrable full-court press, in a decisive win over Patrick County Tuesday night.
