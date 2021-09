Area Roundup: Carlisle boys soccer opens season with win; Local runners compete at Knights Crossing Saturday

BOYS SOCCER

Carlisle 7, Fishburne Military 0

The Carlisle boys soccer team traveled to Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro on Thursday for their season opener, and came away with a 7-0 win.

Terrance Hairston scored four goals to lead the Chiefs. Jacob Simpson, Chris Toe, and Zach Craddock also added goals in the win.

The Chiefs will travel to The Miller School of Albemarle on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. game.

CROSS COUNTRY

Local results from Knights Crossing Saturday

Runners from Bassett, Carlisle, and Magna Vista competed at the Knights Crossing cross country meet at Green Hill Park in Salem on Saturday.

Nearly 1000 runners competed in different 5K races at the event.

Full results from three local schools are listed below:

Girls Black Race

Bassett

4th - Sienna Bailey - 20:19.40

46th - Alheli Ramos-Garcia - 24:09.40

80th - Amanda Goad - 26:16.60