Area Roundup: Carlisle girls basketball falls to new Covenant Tuesday

Carlisle's girls basketball team fell to New Covenant by 35 points the first game of the season last month.
On Tuesday, the Chiefs nearly avenged that loss. Taking on the No.2 ranked team in VISAA Division III on the road, Carlisle cut a 16 point halftime deficit to three with just over a minute to play. New Covenant pulled away from there, though, on the way to a 53-47 victory.
Amara Harrell led the Chiefs with 28 points Tuesday, and added 10 steals, nine rebounds, and five assists. Jala Mays added seven points, eight steals, and six rebounds, and Maxie Garrett added six points and 10 rebounds.
"These girls have superseded my expectations," Carlisle coach Mancino Craighead said via text Tuesday. "To be as young as we are, the future definitely looks bright for us!"
Carlisle (3-5) will travel to Lynchburg Home School on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. contest.
SRSC ANNOUNCES SPRING SPORTS REGISTRATIONS
Smith River Sports Complex announced this week registration is open for spring soccer and t-ball sports leagues.
Piedmont Youth Soccer League 2021 spring rec soccer registration is open for boys and girls ages 3-15.
Parents can register for PYSL rec soccer by visiting www.PYSLsoccer.net or signing up in person with Logan Jones in the Smith River Sports Complex Registration Office. The cost is $80 for all players with the exception of the Tiny Canes (3 and 4 year olds), which is $65. Registration fees cover full uniform (jersey, shorts, socks), fields, referees, and Virginia Youth Soccer Association fees.
The deadline to register is March 5 with games beginning on April 10. Registration for the Tiny Canes program can be completed at www.PYSLsoccer.net or by visiting SRSC also. For any questions or to become a coach or sponsor, contact Logan Jones at 276-638-5200 ext. 3 or ljones@smithriversportscomplex.com.
Smith River T-Ball League registration is also open until April 5. Registrations can be completed online at www.smithrivertball.com or by visiting SRSC. T-Ball is open to boys and girls ages 3-7.
Registration fees are $35 until April 1 and $45 after April 1. For any questions or to become a coach or sponsor, contact Logan Jones at 276-638-5200 ext. 3 or ljones@smithriversportscomplex.com.