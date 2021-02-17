Area Roundup: Carlisle girls basketball falls to new Covenant Tuesday

Carlisle's girls basketball team fell to New Covenant by 35 points the first game of the season last month.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs nearly avenged that loss. Taking on the No.2 ranked team in VISAA Division III on the road, Carlisle cut a 16 point halftime deficit to three with just over a minute to play. New Covenant pulled away from there, though, on the way to a 53-47 victory.

Amara Harrell led the Chiefs with 28 points Tuesday, and added 10 steals, nine rebounds, and five assists. Jala Mays added seven points, eight steals, and six rebounds, and Maxie Garrett added six points and 10 rebounds.

"These girls have superseded my expectations," Carlisle coach Mancino Craighead said via text Tuesday. "To be as young as we are, the future definitely looks bright for us!"

Carlisle (3-5) will travel to Lynchburg Home School on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. contest.

SRSC ANNOUNCES SPRING SPORTS REGISTRATIONS

Smith River Sports Complex announced this week registration is open for spring soccer and t-ball sports leagues.

Piedmont Youth Soccer League 2021 spring rec soccer registration is open for boys and girls ages 3-15.