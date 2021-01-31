Area Roundup: Carlisle, Patrick County girls basketball teams pick up Saturday wins

The Cougars will return home on Monday to take on Floyd County at 7 p.m.

RUNNING

Miles in Martinsville to host Two On The Trail race

Miles in Martinsville is introducing a new event to their annual race series. The Friedrichs Family Eye Center Two on the Trail will be run on February 20 at Henry County’s Jack Dalton Park.

The race will begin at 10 a.m. and will include three laps around the scenic smooth paved asphalt surface at Jack Dalton Park Trail. A detailed course map can be found at http://www.milesinmartinsville.com/races/two-miler-.cfm

"Two miles is a distance seldom contested in the world of 5Ks, 10Ks, Half Marathons, etc." a release from Miles in Martinsville read. "Race organizers chose this distance simply because it is a good gauge of fitness for runners who have endeavored to maintain their conditioning through the short and cold days of winter. High school and college coaches often subject distance runners to two mile time trials upon returning from summer breaks or winter vacations. It is an easy way to identify those who have been training and those who have been loafing."