Area Roundup: Carlisle, Patrick County girls basketball teams pick up Saturday wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carlisle 54, Eastern Mennonite 33
Carlisle's girls basketball team picked up their first win of the season with a 54-33 victory over Eastern Mennonite at home Saturday.
Amara Harrell led the Chiefs with 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Jala Mays added 19 points, eight steals, and three rebounds, and Amelia Monroe had five points, six rebounds, and three steals.
The Chiefs improve to 1-2 on the year. They'll go on the road to Miller School on February 8 for a 5 p.m. contest.
Patrick County 61, North Stokes 26
Patrick County girls basketball picked up its first win of the season with a 61-24 victory over North Stokes in North Carolina Saturday.
The Cougars were playing their second game in as many days after opening the season at home Friday night.
Gracelyn Hubbard led the Cougars with 13 points, including three made 3-pointers, and added four rebounds. Sierra Hubbard had 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Abby Dillon had nine points and 10 rebounds, and Allanah Mitchell had none points and four assists.
"Good team win for our kids," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said via email. "Coming off of a tough loss the night before, then playing an afternoon, I was concerned about being tired, but they responded well. Almost the entire roster scored and we shared the ball very well with 22 assists. That's a big number for a high school team. Really proud of our unselfishness. I was very pleased with different players stepping up in scoring. We need that going forward. Good team win."
The Cougars will return home on Monday to take on Floyd County at 7 p.m.
RUNNING
Miles in Martinsville to host Two On The Trail race
Miles in Martinsville is introducing a new event to their annual race series. The Friedrichs Family Eye Center Two on the Trail will be run on February 20 at Henry County’s Jack Dalton Park.
The race will begin at 10 a.m. and will include three laps around the scenic smooth paved asphalt surface at Jack Dalton Park Trail. A detailed course map can be found at http://www.milesinmartinsville.com/races/two-miler-.cfm
"Two miles is a distance seldom contested in the world of 5Ks, 10Ks, Half Marathons, etc." a release from Miles in Martinsville read. "Race organizers chose this distance simply because it is a good gauge of fitness for runners who have endeavored to maintain their conditioning through the short and cold days of winter. High school and college coaches often subject distance runners to two mile time trials upon returning from summer breaks or winter vacations. It is an easy way to identify those who have been training and those who have been loafing."
COVID-19 protocols will be practiced by runners, volunteers and fans. The race will have chip timing and will be started in small waves of runners. Small groups will start their run every 15 seconds to insure proper spacing. Miles in Martinsville ask that all runners and fans wear face masks when not running. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves at packet pickup. All attendees are requested to maintain six feet of social distancing during non-running activities.
Miles in Martinsville conducts a series of seven races throughout the year with this effort being supported by numerous community sponsors. Title Sponsors for the series include Friedrichs Family Eye Care Center, Visit Martinsville and SOVAH Health. Details on the Friedrich's Family Eye Center Two On The Trail race and other Miles in Martinsville events can be found at www.MilesInMartinsville.com.