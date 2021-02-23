Area Roundup: Carlisle's boys basketball season comes to an end; MV's DeShazo scores 1,000th college point

Carlisle's boys basketball team saw their season come to an end in the first round of the VISAA Division III state tournament Monday night. The Chiefs fell to Richmond Christian 81-70 in Richmond.

Carlisle trailed 42-31 at the half, and 57-53 heading into the final frame.

The Chiefs finish the season 3-2.

MAGNA VISTA GRAD DESHAZO SCORES 1,000TH COLLEGE POINT

Taisha DeShazo, a 2017 Magna Vista High School graduate, added to her storied college basketball accolades over the weekend.

DeShazo scored her 1,000th career point at Catawba College, and NCAA Division II school in North Carolina, during the team's 64-47 win over Anderson College Saturday.

The former Warrior was a first-team All-South Atlantic Conference pick with the Indians last season, and was selected as SAC and USBWA National Player of the Week on Dec. 9, 2019. She's the ninth player in Catawba women's basketball history to surpass 1,000 career points.

DeShazo is averaging 8.1 points per game in 10 games for the Indians this season. Catawba is 8-2 this season.