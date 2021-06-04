 Skip to main content
Area Roundup: Chiefs named to all-state baseball list; Soccer scores from this week
Area Roundup: Chiefs named to all-state baseball list; Soccer scores from this week

Carlisle baseball

Carlisle senior Addison Clark receives a pitch during the VISAA DIII state championship game at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights last month.

 Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper

BASEBALL

Four Chiefs named first team all-state

Four Carlisle baseball players were named First Team All-VISAA Division III, the organization announced this week.

Catcher Addison Clark, a senior committed to play at VMI it the fall, pitcher Garret Kangas, a senior committed to play at Campbell University in the fall, junior infielder and pitcher Colin Cunningham, and junior infielder Conner Plaster were all placed on the first team all-state list.

Junior outfielder Colby Cunningham and sophomore pitcher Styles Geramita were named to the VISAA Division III second team.

The Chiefs reached the VISAA Division III state championship game last month, falling to Walsingham Academy in the finals. Carlisle finished the year 16-3.

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 8, Halifax County 0

Daniel DeVivo and Riley Evans had two goals each to help Bassett to an 8-0 victory over Halifax County in South Boston Friday night.

DeVivo and Evans each also added an assist in the win. Sam Aboytes and Hector Maya both had a goal and an assist for the Bengals, and DeAndre McGill and Jayvion Leftwhich also had goals.

Alex Hernandez had two saves in goal in the shutout.

Bassett improves to 7-1 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 8, Tunstall 0 (Thursday)

Magna Vista clinched the Piedmont District regular season championship with an 8-0 win over Tunstall Thursday.

The game was played at Smith River Sports Complex and was senior night for the Warriors. MVHS senior Brianna Bitz had five assists in the win. Morgan Smith and Alondra Vera-Carrillo had three goals each for the Warriors. Shanyah Spencer and senior Leah Reece also had goals, and Reece added two assists.

Magna Vista improves to 8-0 with the win. They’ll go on the road to Patrick County on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game, and return to Smith River Sports Complex for the final regular season game on Thursday, taking on Bassett at 5:30 p.m.

