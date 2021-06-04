Area Roundup: Chiefs named to all-state baseball list; Soccer scores from this week

BASEBALL

Four Chiefs named first team all-state

Four Carlisle baseball players were named First Team All-VISAA Division III, the organization announced this week.

Catcher Addison Clark, a senior committed to play at VMI it the fall, pitcher Garret Kangas, a senior committed to play at Campbell University in the fall, junior infielder and pitcher Colin Cunningham, and junior infielder Conner Plaster were all placed on the first team all-state list.

Junior outfielder Colby Cunningham and sophomore pitcher Styles Geramita were named to the VISAA Division III second team.

The Chiefs reached the VISAA Division III state championship game last month, falling to Walsingham Academy in the finals. Carlisle finished the year 16-3.

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 8, Halifax County 0

Daniel DeVivo and Riley Evans had two goals each to help Bassett to an 8-0 victory over Halifax County in South Boston Friday night.