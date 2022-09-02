Area Roundup: Date set for Apple Dumpling 5K and Harvest Moon 5K

The 2022 Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K will kick off the Miles in Martinsville fall race season on September 9.

The races will start at 7 p.m., starting and finishing at the Gazebo on Depot Street near the intersection of Franklin and Depot Streets, in Martinsville. Runners will follow Depot Street and the Uptown Connection Trail to the Dick & Willie Passage Trail, then run along the Dick & Willie Passage to a turn-around point, before returning to the finish.

A course map with details can be found at http://www.MilesInMartinsville.com/races/harvest-moon.cfm

Participants may pick up their packets with race bibs on September 9 from noon-4 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA, located at 3 Starling Avenue, and from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Gazebo on Depot Street. Race day registration is also available at these times. Runners are strongly encouraged to register online by midnight on September 6 at the above address.

The top three overall female and male finishers in each race will receive plaques. Medals will go to the top three female and male finishers in five year age groups.

This annual event is known for its fun and family atmosphere, often with kids carrying light sticks and runners wearing headlamps. Following the races, runners will enjoy snacks, sports beverages, and beer, with live music provided by David Dalton. This race is expected to attract a substantial crowd of runners and fans.

Miles in Martinsville conducts a series of races throughout the year with this effort being supported by numerous community sponsors. Full details on the Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K and other Miles in Martinsville events can be found at www.MilesInMartinville.com.

APPLE DUMPLING 5K

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Apple Dumpling Festival 5K on October 22, in downtown Stuart.

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Dan River Basin Association is presenting this annual fundraiser. The 5K race is run along the Mayo River Rail Trail prior to the Town’s Apple Dumpling Festival. The race is considered one of the most scenic and flat 5K’s in Patrick County.

Pre-registered runners receive a guaranteed t-shirt. All runner's receive a finisher medal, marked course, chance for awards, and a great time.

Proceeds benefit the Dan River Basin Association's trail development in Patrick County.

The Town’s 21st Annual Apple Dumpling Festival is held from 10a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information or to register for the 5K visit www.PatrickChamber.com or call (276)694-6012.