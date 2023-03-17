Date set for annual basketball tournament at Martinsville Middle School

The seventh annual DCMO Basketball Tournament will take place on April 1 at Martinsville Middle School.

DCMO, which stands for “Don’t Count Me Out," is a therapeutic support group for families grieving the loss of a loved one. It was founded by Eugene and Michelle Grant, whose son, Laquan “Quan” Jones, was killed by gun violence in Martinsville in November, 2013. Together with this peer support group, the ultimate goal is “to grow and heal and keep your loved one’s memory alive and well within you,” a release from the group read.

The group holds an annual basketball tournament for adults and kids divided up among teams.

This year's tournament will feature eight local teams: Team Quan, Team Mark, Team Scales, Team Kia, Team Granny, Team Jack Venable, Team Jump Judy, and Team Draper.

Funds from the event will be used for DCMO's future endeavors, including a memorial scholarship fund for all four local high school, activities, and therapeutic study materials for future DCMO meetings.

The day will feature door prizes and concessions. Cost is $7 at the door, or can be purchased ahead of time.

Games will begin at 11 a.m.

Infinity Acres announces date for 5K Ranch Run

Infinity Acres will host the 5K Ranch Run on April 22 beginning at 10 a.m.

The race day will also feature a one mile "Fun and Done" race. The races will be held at Infinity Acres, located at 136 Joppa Road, in Ridgeway.

Race day registration and packet pickup will begin at 9 a.m.

The race will follow a loop around Infinity Acres, through pastures and past llamas, zebras, horses, camels, and other animals. The course is half road and half fields and woods.

Early registration, before April 1, is $20 and includes a swag bag and shirt, as well as post race snacks and drinks. Registration on race day is $25.

More information can be found at www.InfinityAcres.org.

Infinity Acres Ranch is an educational non-profit that includes interactive animal encounters. Money raised from the race is used as a fundraiser for the ranch.