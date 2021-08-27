Area Roundup: Former Globetrotter coaching basketball clinic in Martinsville; Bulldogs Boosters holding meeting next week

A former Harlem Globetrotter and other local basketball stars will team up for a basketball clinic this October.

George Bell, a former Harlem Globetrotter will help coach the 2-day clinic. Bell played basketball at Morris Brown College in Atlanta and with the Harlem Wizards and Harlem Globetrotters show teams in the 1980s.

Bell holds the Guinness World Record as the tallest man in America, standing 7-feet 8-inches tall.

Bell will be joined at the camp by former Martinsville High School basketball standout Mark Cartwright and Bassett High School star L.J. Kilby, who currently coaches at Cleveland State University.

The camp will take place on October 16-17 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA, located at 3 Starling Ave. in Uptown Martinsville.

The clinic is for boys and girls ages 6-16. Cost is $25 per day or $40 for both sessions. The fees include a certificate of participation and a picture with Bell.

Registration will be held at the door on the days of the event. Those interested in the camp can contact Michael Jarrett at (757) 237-5644 or mcjarrett4833@gmail.com.

