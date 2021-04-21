Area Roundup: Former Martinsville football coach named head coach at St. Albans; South Boston to live stream races

Fans can watch races at SoBoSpeedway.tv. The streams are part of a service by SpeedSport, a leader in grassroots racing news and streaming. The livestreaming platform was developed by NASCAR and SpeedSport for grassroots weekly short tracks.

South Boston Speedway’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events will be streamed on a pay-per-view basis with a price of $19.99 per event, the cost of just two advance tickets to an event.

“We are very excited to now offer a streaming service for our NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice in a release from the track.

“Fans all across the country have been asking for this for some time and we couldn’t be happier to offer it to them. This service will allow individuals across the world to stream our events. It will provide increased exposure for the speedway and its sponsors. Our drivers and their sponsors will also be adding value to their partnerships.”

South Boston Speedway Assistant General Manager Chase Brashears noted that the speedway has already put the system to a test last Saturday, offering some fans the opportunity to watch the race live.