Area Roundup: Former Martinsville football coach named head coach at St. Albans; South Boston to live stream races

Former Martinsville High School football coach Orion Martin has been named head football coach at St. Albans School in Washington D.C., it was recently announced.
Martin coached the Bulldogs for four seasons from 2013-2016, going 16-27 as head coach. He took a team that went 1-9 in 2014, his second year at the helm, to 8-4 in the 2016 season, when the Bulldogs earned a home playoff win before falling to Graham in the second round of the Region 2A West playoffs.
St. Albans is a private Episcopalian boarding school for boys in grades 4-12. Martin has been an assistant football coach there since 2017.
Martin, the son of Pastor David and Denese Martin, is a graduate of G.W.-Danville High School and Virginia Tech, where he was an All-ACC defensive end.
Orion Martin and his wife, Erica, have three children: Autumn, 7, David, 3, and Sarah, 1.
South Boston Speedway to live stream races through end of season
By Joe Chandler
Special to the Bulletin
South Boston Speedway is taking another major step in increasing its digital footprint by livestreaming its remaining NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events, starting with the track’s first night race of the season on May 1.
Fans can watch races at SoBoSpeedway.tv. The streams are part of a service by SpeedSport, a leader in grassroots racing news and streaming. The livestreaming platform was developed by NASCAR and SpeedSport for grassroots weekly short tracks.
South Boston Speedway’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events will be streamed on a pay-per-view basis with a price of $19.99 per event, the cost of just two advance tickets to an event.
“We are very excited to now offer a streaming service for our NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice in a release from the track.
“Fans all across the country have been asking for this for some time and we couldn’t be happier to offer it to them. This service will allow individuals across the world to stream our events. It will provide increased exposure for the speedway and its sponsors. Our drivers and their sponsors will also be adding value to their partnerships.”
South Boston Speedway Assistant General Manager Chase Brashears noted that the speedway has already put the system to a test last Saturday, offering some fans the opportunity to watch the race live.
“It went over well and fans from throughout the country tuned in, so we look forward to presenting our program to more fans across the nation," Brashears said.
Watching an event is simple and inexpensive, Brashears said. Fans can find races at SoBoSpeedway.tv or SouthBostonSpeedway.com.
Individuals can also go back and watch a full event at a later date for a special price.
The May 1 SoBo Livestreaming Night At The Races Presented By SoBoSpeedway.tv racing program will be headlined by a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division. Twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division round out the night’s five-race card.
The race day schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 2 p.m. Practice will begin at 4 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying will start at 6 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.
The speedway will be following COVID-19 mitigation mandates set forth by the federal government and the Commonwealth of Virginia during the event. Masks will be required for fans entering the speedway. Social distancing and additional mitigation measures will also be followed.
South Boston Speedway is also participating in the Advance Auto Parts My Track Challenge, a contest for NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks. Fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track through Tuesday, April 27 and can vote up to three times a day. When fans cast their vote, they will be entered to win NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series prizes. Votes for South Boston Speedway can be cast at bit.ly/VoteForSoBo.
The six tracks that receive the most votes after April 27 will be part of a two-day final round of voting that is scheduled to start on Sunday, May 9.
A $50,000 prize will be awarded to the winning track that can be used toward facility enhancements and community-based programs. The runner-up track will receive $15,000 and the third-place track will receive $10,000.