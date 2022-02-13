Area Roundup: Games set for Piedmont District hoops tournaments; Martinsville Boosters to meet this week (copy)

Eight basketball teams will compete in the boys and girls Piedmont District tournaments, set to begin Monday at Bassett High School.

Four teams will play in each tournament. All games will be played at BHS.

In the girls tournament, No. 1 seed Magna Vista will take on No. 4 G.W.-Danville at 6 p.m. on Monday. Magna Vista won the PD regular season title after going undefeated in district play for a second straight full season of play.

In the second game, No. 2 Halifax County will take on No. 3 Patrick County at 7:30 or immediately following the first game.

The winners of each game will play in the PD championship game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

In the boys tournament, both semifinal games will be played on Tuesday. The first game will pit No. 1 Tunstall against No. 4 Halifax County at 6 p.m.

The second game between No. 2 G.W.-Danville and host Bassett, the No. 3 seed, will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Bassett comes into the PD tournament having won their final six games of the regular season.

The winners of each semifinal game will play on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. or immediately following the girls championship.

Martinsville Boosters to meet this week

The Martinsville Bulldog Booster Club will be meeting on Tuesday at Hugos Restaurant in uptown Martinsville. Dinner is at 6 p.m. with a meeting to follow at 7 p.m.

All interested Bulldog fans are invited to attend.