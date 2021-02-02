Area Roundup: Henry County announces return of youth rec sports this spring with free registration

Henry County Parks and Recreation announced on Tuesday youth sports will resume play this spring after a year-long hiatus because of health concerns related to COVID-19.

Registration is currently underway for the youth baseball and softball season this spring. Registration deadline is March 12. Henry County will waive registration fees for both sports, allowing anyone interested to play for free this season, as an extra incentive to get children back outside playing and exercising, Henry County Parks and Rec said in a release.

“We are very excited to resume our youth sports programs and provide these leagues that so many children enjoy,” Roger Adams, Director of Parks and Recreation for Henry County, said in a release. “Participating in athletics has a positive impact on the physical and mental health of our youth, and we are excited to move forward.”

Six different leagues are offered for boys and girls from ages 7-14 as of August 31, 2021.