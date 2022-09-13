 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Roundup: High school girls basketball preseason training available

Ebony Allen Training will soon begin high school girls basketball preseason training on Saturdays throughout the fall.

Ebony Allen's Preseason Academy is intended for girls in 8th-12th grade. For six weeks, the camp will cover a wide variety of skills and game situations to help develop the mind and the body, including: ball handling and dribbling, defense, conditioning, footwork, offensive movements, strength, passing, mentorship, and film breakdown. 

The training will be held on Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. at Mica Road Baptist Church, located at 895 Mica Rd., in Ridgeway.

The cost is $125 per player, and there is a limit of eight players total.

For more information, visit www.Dreamz4Sports.com/preseason.

