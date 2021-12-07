 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Roundup: Johnny Casa run this month in Rocky Mount
0 comments
editor's pick

Area Roundup: Johnny Casa run this month in Rocky Mount

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 16th annual Johnny Casa 5-miler and 5K run/walk will be held on Saturday, December 18 in Rocky Mount.

The annual event raises funds benefitting the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center, which provides a comprehensive response to children who are victims of family and community based violence.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. on the day of the race. 

Early registration is $26 for individuals before December 13, and $31 after. On-line registration is available at www.johnnycasa5miler-5kwalk.com. Race day registration is available beginning at 8 a.m. Virtual race options are also available.

This family-focused event appeals to runners, walkers, and recreational athletes. There will be food, music, giveaways, medals, and race t-shirts provided.

For more information email johnnycasa@southernvacac.org or call 540-484-5566.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert