The Magna Vista High School golf team will hold tryouts on July 25-26 at Oak Hills Golf Club In Eden, North Carolina. Tryouts will begin each day at 4 p.m.

Student-athletes will need a complete sports physical to participate.

The Warriors will begin competition for the fall season in August.

Michael C. Jarrett Basketball Clinic to be held next week

The 5th Annual Michael C. Jarrett Basketball Clinic will take place on July 24-25 at the Martinsville YMCA, located at 3 Starling Ave. in Uptown Martinsville.

Former Harlem Globetrotter George Bell will be a coach alongside local coaches Bill Adkins and David Cunningham.

Bell played basketball at Morris Brown College in Atlanta and with the Harlem Wizards and Harlem Globetrotters show teams in the 1980s. He holds the Guinness World Record as the tallest man in America, standing 7-feet 8-inches tall.

Adkins, a former player at Carver High School and Averett College, has been an assistant basketball coach at Carlisle School for 15 years.

Cunningham played basketball and football at Guilford College, and coached baseball at both Carlisle and Bassett High School. He also currently coaches Upward basketball in the area.

The clinic will run on both days from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The clinic is for boys and girls ages 6-16. Cost is $20 per day or $30 for both sessions. The fees include a certificate of participation and a picture with Bell.

Registration will be held at the door starting at 10 a.m. on the days of the event. Pay with cash or check only.

Those interested in the camp can contact Michael Jarrett at (757) 237-5644 or mcjarrett4833@gmail.com.