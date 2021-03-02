Area Roundup: Magna Vista's McCrickard, Patrick County's Roberson tie in first PD golf match of season

Magna Vista’s Patrick McCrickard and Patrick County’s Wesley Roberson each shot 77 on Tuesday to tie for the win in the first Piedmont District regular season golf match of the 2021 season.

Tuesday’s match was hosted by Halifax County High School at Greens Folly Golf Course in South Boston.

Halifax was the overall winner out of six schools with a team score of 330. Magna Vista was second with a score of 336, and Patrick County was third with a score of 343.

The six PD teams will meet up again on Monday at a meet hosted by G.W.-Danville at Danville Country Club. The match will begin at 10 a.m.

Full results of the match are listed below:

Piedmont District

Golf Match No. 1

Tuesday at Greens Folly Golf Course

South Boston

1st—Halifax—330

J. Cunningham 78 J. Newton 80

J. Lloyd 86

P. Wallace 86

Z. Rhodes 90

C. Burnett 99