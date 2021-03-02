 Skip to main content
Area Roundup: Magna Vista's McCrickard, Patrick County's Roberson tie in first PD golf match of season
Magna Vista’s Patrick McCrickard and Patrick County’s Wesley Roberson each shot 77 on Tuesday to tie for the win in the first Piedmont District regular season golf match of the 2021 season.

Tuesday’s match was hosted by Halifax County High School at Greens Folly Golf Course in South Boston.

Halifax was the overall winner out of six schools with a team score of 330. Magna Vista was second with a score of 336, and Patrick County was third with a score of 343.

The six PD teams will meet up again on Monday at a meet hosted by G.W.-Danville at Danville Country Club. The match will begin at 10 a.m.

Full results of the match are listed below:

Piedmont District

Golf Match No. 1

Tuesday at Greens Folly Golf Course

South Boston

1st—Halifax—330

J. Cunningham 78 J. Newton 80

J. Lloyd 86

P. Wallace 86

Z. Rhodes 90

C. Burnett 99

2nd—Magna Vista—336

P. McCrickard 77 (overall medalist)

W. Gardner 79

C. Robertson 85

M. Newman 95

L. Hall 96

J. Hairston 96

3rd—Patrick County 343

W. Roberson 77

J. Hagwood 84

D. Smith 89

Tucker Swails 93

Taylor Swails 94

G. Leftwich 98

4th—G.W.-Danville—386

E. Casteel 86

s. Gunn 96

E. Payne 100

W. Gunn 104

5th—Tunstall—392

K. Brooks 91

P. Snow 95

E. Jones 100

J. Jones 106

C. Abercrombie 108

Bassett

C. Bryant 86

T. Carter 93

S. Witcher 96

