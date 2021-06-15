Area Roundup: Martinsville allows students to begin offseason workouts this week; Carlisle names new soccer coach

Martinsville City Schools superintendent Zeb Talley announced Monday that the city's athletes can finally get back on the field.
Talley announced at an MCPS school board meeting Monday that teams began weight-lifting and conditioning this week, and he plans for all sports to be 100 percent “full-fledged” when school starts back.
Martinsville did not participate in any sports for the 2020-2021 school year due the coronavirus pandemic. The last teams in Martinsville to compete were winter sports, which concluded in March 2020.
SOCCER
Carlisle names former Martinsville assistant as girls and boys coach
Carlisle School announced on Tuesday the hiring of Ricky Dalton as head coach of the boys and girls soccer teams.
Dalton has been a coach with Martinsville City Schools since 2009, when he was an assistant on the middle school boys team under coach Alton Moore. In 2017, he became an assistant varsity coach under Pete Scouras.
“My objective is to always give back to student-athletes with the same direction, guidance, and discipline that I was given as an athlete," Dalton said in a release from the school. I am excited to lead the programs at Carlisle and build on their past successes.”
Dalton began his soccer career in 1980 when Piedmont Youth Soccer League was first created. He has been involved with PYSL soccer as a player, official, coach, and parent, and currently serves as the vice president of the league's board of directors.
“I am ecstatic to have Ricky join us at Carlisle," said Carlisle’s Athletic Director Melinda Brightwell. "His coaching skills, love for the game of soccer, and the athletes are legendary in the soccer community.”
Carlisle did not play a boys soccer season last fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Chiefs will begin the boys soccer season in August, and the girls soccer season next spring.