Area Roundup: Martinsville allows students to begin offseason workouts this week; Carlisle names new soccer coach

Martinsville City Schools superintendent Zeb Talley announced Monday that the city's athletes can finally get back on the field.

Talley announced at an MCPS school board meeting Monday that teams began weight-lifting and conditioning this week, and he plans for all sports to be 100 percent “full-fledged” when school starts back.

Martinsville did not participate in any sports for the 2020-2021 school year due the coronavirus pandemic. The last teams in Martinsville to compete were winter sports, which concluded in March 2020.

SOCCER

Carlisle names former Martinsville assistant as girls and boys coach

Carlisle School announced on Tuesday the hiring of Ricky Dalton as head coach of the boys and girls soccer teams.

Dalton has been a coach with Martinsville City Schools since 2009, when he was an assistant on the middle school boys team under coach Alton Moore. In 2017, he became an assistant varsity coach under Pete Scouras.