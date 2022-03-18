Area Roundup: Martinsville Marlins win 37 medals at swimming championships

Eight YMCA swim teams from across the region competed on March 4-6 in the Piedmont YMCA Swimming Association League Championships at the Salem YMCA. Middle and long distance events were held Friday evening, with short and other middle distances held Saturday and Sunday. Over three days, there were 138 events.

The Martinsville YMCA Marlins swim team competed against teams from South Boston, Franklin County, Eden, Alta Vista, Alleghany Highlands, Bedford, and Salem. The Marlins finished fifth in the team standings.

“I could not be prouder of all my swimmers, the coaching staff, as well as the parents throughout this entire season," Coach Cameron Jones said in a release from the team. "The Marlins showed outstanding amounts of dedication, grit, perseverance, and courage. They are absolutely amazing and a huge inspiration. I can only imagine what the next season will bring us. I am most excited to witness the Marlin Swim Team's growth and development while continuing to set and accomplish many more goals in the coming future.”

Six Marlin swimmers captured 11 gold medals: Nathan Goad (13), Myssia Hairston-France (13), Levi Spitzer (13), and Kate Jarrett (12) in the 400-yard freestyle relay; Nathan Goad (13) in the 100-yard backstroke, 50-yard backstroke, and 50-yard breaststroke; Myssia Hairston-France (13) for Overall Highpoint Swimmer; Kate Jarrett (12) in the 1,000-yard freestyle; C.J. Martin (7) in the 25-yard backstroke; and Kipton Vipperman (6) in the 25-yard butterfly.

Earning 16 silver medals were: Chase Dillard (13) in the 50-yard butterfly; Nathan Goad (13) in the 100-yard breaststroke; and Devyn Scales (10) in the 50-yard breast and 100-yard breast. Also earning silver were the 200-yard freestyle relay team, 200-yard medley relay team, and 400-yard medley relay team, which included a mixture of Chase Dillard (13), Nathan Goad (13), Myssia Hairston-France (13), Levi Spitzer (13), and Kate Jarrett (12).

Earning 10 bronze medals were: Chase Dillard (13) in the 100-yard backstroke; Myssia Hairston-France in the 400-yard individual medley; Devyn Scales (10) in the 100-yard individual medley, 100-yard freestyle, and 50-yard butterfly; Lynzi Haynes (9) in the 200-yard freestyle; and Kipton Vipperman (6) in the 25-yard backstroke, 25-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle, and third Overall Highpoint Swimmer.

Additionally, Chase Dillard (13) and Devyn Scales (10) qualified for the 2022 Upper Southeast Regional YMCA Championships to be held in Duncan, S.C., on March 17-20. Dillard will swim in the 50-yard freestyle and Scales will swim in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 50-yard backstroke, 100-yard breast, 50-yard breast, and 100-yard individual medley.

There were 226 swimmers at the event ranging in age from 4-18 years old. Twelve Marlin swimmers swam at the championship meet. Full results are below.

Ten other Marlin team members were unable to attend: Patrick Turner, Tanner Horsley, Mason Calloway, Thomas Vaughn, Gray Muehleck, Tate Lackey, Rylan and Paxton Eggleston, and Dylan and Logan Robertson.

The Marlins have been practicing since September and had competed in fifteen meets this season prior to championships. They were coached this season by Jones and Hunter Goad.

“I am extremely proud of each swimmer this season," Goad said. "They put forth their best effort and really amazed me at practice and at meets. Next season, my hope is to foster an environment where each swimmer can grow beyond the pool while maintaining a competitive atmosphere.”

For those interested in joining the Marlins, optional team practices will begin again on April 4, with the summer season beginning May 16. Ages 5-17 and all swim levels are invited to join. Please contact Pamela Foley at the YMCA if interested in joining the swim team.

Martinsville Marlins results

Piedmont YMCA Swimming Association League Championships

March 4-6 at the Salem YMCA

Chase Dillard (13)

*2nd Mixed 14U 200 Yard Free Relay

*2nd Mixed 14U 400 Yard Medley Relay

*2nd Boys 50 Yard Butterfly

*3rd Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

4th Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

Nathan Goad (13)

*1st 50 Yard Backstroke

*1st Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

*1st Mixed 50 Yard Breast

*1st Mixed 14U 400 Yard Free Relay

*2nd Mixed 14U 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

*2nd Mixed 14U 400 Yard Medley Relay

*2nd Boys 100 Yard Breast

*3rd Mixed 14U 200 Yard Medley Relay

9th Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

11th Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

Myssia Hairston-France (13)

*Girls Overall Highpoint Swimmer

*1st Mixed 14U 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

*2nd Mixed 14U 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

*2nd Mixed 14U 400 Yard Medley Relay

*3rd Girls 400 Yard Individual Medley

*3rd Mixed 14U 200 Yard Medley Relay

4th Girls 50 Yard Butterfly

4th Girls 100 Yard Butterfly

6th Mixed 50 Yard Breast

6th Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

7th Girls 100 Yard Individual Medley

8th Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

8th Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

9th Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

Levi Spitzer (13)

*1st Mixed 14U 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

*3rd Mixed 14U 200 Yard Medley Relay

6th Boys 100 Yard Breast

9th Boys 50 Yard Backstroke

13th Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

Kate Jarrett (12)

*1st Girls 1000 Yard Freestyle

*1st Mixed 14U 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

*2nd Mixed 14U 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

*2nd Mixed 14U 400 Yard Medley Relay

*3rd Mixed 14U 200 Yard Medley Relay

5th Girls 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle

7th Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke

8th Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

9th Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle

10th Girls 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly

Jack Kirby (11)

19th Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke

Devyn Scales (10)

*2nd Girls 9-10 50 Yard Breast

*2nd Girls 10U 100 Yard Breast

*3rd Girls 9-10 100 Yard Individual Medley

*3rd Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle

*3rd Girls 9-10 50 Yard Butterfly

4th Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle

Lyndon Eggleston-Clark (10)

9th 50 Yard Freestyle

Lynzi Haynes (9)

*3rd Girls 10U 200 Yard Freestyle

4th Girls 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke

6th Girls 10U 100 Yard Breast

7th Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle

8th Girls 9-10 50 Yard Free

Kendra Vipperman (9)

4th Girls 9-10 50 Yard Butterfly

6th Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle

C.J. Martin (7)

*1st Boys 8U 25 Yard Backstroke

4th Boys 8U 50 Yard Backstroke

6th Boys 8U 50 Yard Freestyle

9th Boys 8U 25 Yard Freestyle

Kipton Vipperman (6)

*1st Boys 5-6 25 Yard Butterfly

*3rd Boys 5-6 25 Yard Backstroke

*3rd Boys 5-6 25 Yard Freestyle

*3rd Boys 5-6 50 Yard Freestyle

*3rd Boys 5-6 Overall Highpoint Swimmer